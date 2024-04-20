Saints' Offensive Response Is Blunt, Smoke Indianapolis 12-4

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - This was more like it for the St. Paul Saints offense. They took advantage of nine walks and two hit batters, pounded out 11 hits and got an offensive explosion. Caleb Boushley gave the Saints their first quality start of the season in a 12-4 pounding of the Indianapolis on Saturday night at Victory Field.

An error proved costly for the Saints in the bottom of the first that allowed the Indians to strike first. Gilberto Celestino led off the inning with a single to right. He stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error by catcher Chris Williams. A sacrifice fly from Liover Peguero gave the Indians a 1-0 lead. That would be all Boushley allowed as he went 6.0 innings allowing one unearned run on three hits while walking two and striking out eight.

The favor was returned by the Indians in the top of the fourth as the Saints capitalized on two errors to start a string of 12 unanswered runs. With two outs and nobody on, Alex Isola singled to right-center. Will Holland then hit a ground ball to third, but Malcolm Nuñez' throw to second was wide and dropped by Peguero allowing Isola to reach second safely on the throwing error. Yoyner Fajardo sent an RBI single into center and the throw to third by Matt Gorski wound up in the Indians dugout and that allowed Holland to score giving the Saints a 2-1 lead.

The veteran Tony Kemp helped the Saints add to their lead in the fifth. Max Kepler led off with a single to center and DaShawn Keirsey Jr. walked. With one out Chris Williams walked to load the bases. Kemp then lined a two-run single into right giving the Saints a 4-1 lead. Kepler finished his third Major League rehab with the Saints 3-5 with two runs scored.

Bouts of wildness led to more runs for the Saints in the sixth as they were the recipients of four free passes. Anthony Prato led off the inning with the first walk. Kepler followed with a single to left-center putting runners at first and third. A walk to Keirsey Jr. loaded the bases. With one out Williams walked, forcing in a run increasing the lead to 5-1. With two outs, Isola walked and a run came in making it 6-1. After a pitching change, Holland drilled a bases clearing double high off the wall in left giving the Saints a 9-1 lead. Holland went 2-5 with a double, three RBI, and two runs scored.

The Saints continued to pour it on in the eight. With one out Kemp walked, moved to second on a wild pitch, took third on a fly out, and scored on a wild pitch making it 10-1. With two outs Holland was hit by a pitch and Fajardo blasted a two-run homer to right, his third of the season, giving the Saints a 12-1 lead. Fajardo was 2-5 with a home run, three RBI and a run scored.

The same two teams meet in the finale of the six-game series on Sunday afternoon at 12:35 p.m. (CT). The Saints send RHP Randy Dobnak (1-2, 5.51) to the mound against Indians LHP Eric Lauer (1-0, 3.21). The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

