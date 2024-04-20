Big Inning Leads to Friday Night Win

April 20, 2024 - International League (IL)

The Columbus Clippers evened their series with the Buffalo Bisons at two wins apiece with a 9-3 victory Friday evening at Huntington Park. Buffalo led 3-2 before the Clippers put together a six-run 7th inning that broke the game open.

Johnathan Rodriguez and Daniel Schneemann each went deep for the ClipShow, the third home run of the season for both.

Kyle Manzardo added three hits including the go-ahead RBI double that put Columbus ahead for good.

Right-hander Adam Oller fanned 10 Bisons over 5.0 solid innings of work. Nic Enright (2-0) earned the win with 2.0 perfect innings in relief of Oller.

The Clippers and Bisons will be back at it Saturday afternoon at Huntington Park for "Princesses and Pirates Day" with first pitch scheduled for 4:05pm. Tickets are available at ClippersBaseball.com.

