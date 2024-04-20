Chasers End Three-Game Skid with 8-2 Win Over Sounds

April 20, 2024 - International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







NASHVILLE, TENN. - Eighth-inning insurance solidified a win for the Omaha Storm Chasers over Nashville Sounds 8-2 at First Horizon Park on Saturday night, snapping the team's three-game losing streak.

It didn't take long for the Chasers to open up the scoreboard as leadoff batter John Rave crushed a lead-off home run to center field three pitches into the game for a 1-0 Omaha lead. Logan Porter lined a single up the middle and kept the inning going to stretch his hitting streak to eight games, but was stranded on base after a strikeout.

In the top of the fourth inning, as Porter reached base on a fielding error, then former Sound Cam Devanney hammered his third home run of the year to left field to extend the Omaha lead to 3-0.

Storm Chasers starter Jonathan Bowlan compiled another strong outing on the night as he earned his third straight win, allowing just two runs over 5.0 innings with five strikeouts. After Omaha jumped out 3-0, Nashville added runs in the fourth and fifth innings, as Eric Haase and Francisco Mejia drove in a pair of runs on a single and a double, cutting the score down 3-2 in favor of the Chasers.

Omaha answered right back as CJ Alexander added a run of insurance by way of his fifth long ball of the season and increased the lead to 4-2 in the top of the sixth inning. Alexander went 2-of-4 on the night, his sixth multi-hit game of the season in the victory.

With the Chasers up by two, John McMillon entered the game for Bowlan in the bottom of the sixth inning but struggled to get out of the frame as he walked three batters, but got two outs. Porter caught former Chaser Brewer Hicklen trying to steal third base, then McMillon got a flyout before he was replaced by Evan Sisk, who got the final out of the inning as Rave made a sliding catch down the line to end the frame.

Omaha put the game out of reach in the top of the eighth inning, adding four runs insurance to the scoreboard. Alexander drove in his second on the night as he singled to left field and Drew Waters crossed home to bring the score to 5-2. After Alexander's single and a walk drawn by Porter, Tyler Gentry stretched the advantage to 8-2 as he rocked a 3-run shot to left field, his first home run of the year.

Sisk retired all four batters he faced, with two strikeouts over 1.1 scoreless innings before Will Klein took the mound for the bottom of the eighth and retired all six batters he faced, with two strikeouts over 2.0 scoreless innings. Between McMillon, Sisk and Klein, the final 11 Nashville hitters were retired in a row, as the Sounds only mustered four hits in the game.

The Storm Chasers look for a series split and conclude the week in Nashville on Sunday at First Horizon Park with a 2:05 p.m. CT first pitch.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.