Five-Run Seventh Inning Leads to Mud Hens Win over Red Wings

April 20, 2024 - International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







The Mud Hens topped the Red Wings by a score of 9-5 in Rochester on Saturday afternoon. A five-run seventh inning and two RBI from Jace Jung, Ryan Vilade, and Keston Hiura notched this win for Toledo.

RHP Thaddeus Ward got the nod for Rochester, while LHP Bryan Sammons took the mound for Toledo. Sammons kept the Red Wings in check, pitching five innings with five hits, one earned run, and one strikeout.

Sammons pitched himself out of a jam in the bottom of the first inning, notching a double play and popup to end the threat. The Mud Hens threatened in the top of the second inning, loading the bases with just one out thanks to walks by Hiura and Anthony Bemboom and a double off the bat of Bligh Madris. However, a Ryan Vilade force out and an Andrew Navigato lineout ended the inning with no runs scored.

Hiura got the scoring started for the Mud Hens in the top of the third inning when he doubled to centerfield, sending Akil Baddoo home to score. This marked Hiura's fifth double of the season.

Rochester's Travis Blankenhorn tied the game up in the bottom of the fourth when he sent a home run to right field. This was the first home run Sammons has given up this season.

Toledo took the lead back in the top of the sixth inning when Hiura let one fly to left field, hitting the foul pole and giving Toledo the 2-1 edge over Rochester. This was his third home run of the season.

LHP Sean Guenther took over for Sammons in the sixth, giving up two singles to the Red Wings' batters. Guenther pitched himself out of the jam, striking out Jake Alu and then issuing a strike 'em out, throw 'em out to Carter Kieboom and Blankenhorn.

Navigato extended the Toledo lead in the seventh inning, sending his second home run of the season over the centerfield wall. Toledo continued to threaten in the inning thanks to doubles from both Baddoo and Justyn-Henry Malloy, who were promptly sent home on a single by Jace Jung. Now with the 5-1 lead, the Mud Hens forced the Red Wings to turn to their sixth pitcher of the afternoon. After a wild pitch allowed Hiura to advance to second, Madris' single sent him across home plate. This capped off a five-run inning for Toledo that saw nearly every Mud Hen at the plate.

Mason Englert came on in relief of Guenther, quickly downing the Red Wings while only giving up one hit. The Mud Hens continued their offensive prowess into the ninth inning, led by a Hiura single. After he reached second on a Madris fly out, he came around to score on a Bemboom single. On the next pitch, Vilade sent his second home run of the season to left field, scoring two.

Leading 9-1 heading into the bottom of the ninth, Devin Sweet loaded the bases on a single and two walks. With three men on and no outs, Alex Call hit a grand slam to left centerfield, cutting the Mud Hens lead to 9-5. With still no outs in the inning and two men on, Bryce Tassin replaced Sweet. Tassin recorded a strikeout and two fly outs to end the threat and the game.

The Mud Hens conclude their series in Rochester tomorrow at 1:05 p.m. Toledo returns home to Fifth Third Field from Tuesday, April 23 through Sunday, April 30 against Worcester. Tickets are available at www.mudhens.com.

Notables:

Keston Hiura (3R, 3H, 2RBI)

Bligh Madris (2H, 1RBI)

Jace Jung (1H, 2 RBI)

Andrew Navigato (1R, 2H, 1RBI)

Ryan Vilade (1R, 1H, 2RBI)

