Rochester Red Wings Post-Games Notes - 4.20

April 20, 2024 - International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens (11-9) 9, Rochester Red Wings (9-8) 5

Saturday, April 20th, 2024 | Innovative Field | Rochester, NY

FINAL: TOL 9, ROC 5

WP: Bryan Sammons (2-1, 4.76)

LP: Joe La Sorsa (0-2, 6.75)

SV: Bryce Tassin (1)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E

Toledo 0 0 1 0 0 1 4 0 3 9 13 1

Rochester 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 4 5 11 1

GAME INFORMATION:

First Pitch: 1:06 p.m.

Temperature: 44°F

Time of Game: 3:10

Attendance: 3,437

HOME RUNS:

ROC - Travis Blankenhorn (4) one-run off LHP Bryan Sammons in the 4th (count: 0-2) to right field

TOL - Keston Hiura (3) one-run off LHP Joe La Sorsa in the 6th (count: 2-0) to left field

TOL - Andrew Navigato (2) one-run off RHP Luis Reyes in the 7th (count: 1-1) to center field

TOL - Ryan Vilade (2) two-run off RHP TJ Zeuch in the 9th (count: 1-0) to left field

ROC - Alex Call (4) grand slam off RHP Devin Sweet in the 9th (count: 3-2) to left-center field

STARTING PITCHERS:

LHP Bryan Sammons: (2-1 , 4.76) 5.0 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO, 1 HR, 21 BF, 82/49 (P/S), left up 2-1

RHP Thaddeus Ward: (0-1 6.57) 3.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO, 0 HR, 14 BF, 70/36 (P/S), left down 1-0

RED WINGS NOTES

YOU DUNN GOOD, KID: With a walk in the second inning of game five against the Mud Hens, SS JACK DUNN extended his on-base streak to 11 games, the second-longest active streak on the team behind 3B CARTER KIEBOOM (13 games)...Dunn has now collected a hit in 11 of his 13 games played in April, posting a .306/.479/.528 slash line during the month...

Dunn has drawn 12 walks over his last eight games since 4/11, most in the International League over that span.

GIVE HIM A BLANK CHECK: DH TRAVIS BLANKENHORN matched the team lead with his fourth home run of the season today, a fourth-inning, 105.3 MPH solo shot to tie the game at one...the lefty slugger finished the contest 2-for-4 with his second homer in two games and one walk, his third multi-hit game of the series...the Pennsylvania native has now collected an extra-base hit in six of his last eight games since 4/13-G1 (3 HR, 3B, 4 2B)...

Since game one of the doubleheader on 4/13 at Buffalo, Blankenhorn is tied for first in the International League with Orelvis Martinez (BUF) in extra-base hits (8) and ranks fifth in slugging percentage (.929).

GO-CART(ER): 3B CARTER KIEBOOM increased his on-base streak to all 13 games he has appeared in this season, going 2-for-4 with a double...the Georgia native now posts a .481 on-base percentage, best on the team and tied for sixth-best in the International League...this is now the second-longest on-base streak in his professional career (17 G 2x in 2017).

VIVA LAS VEGA: C ONIX VEGA collected his first hit as a Red Wing this season after appearing in a pair of games for Double-A Harrisburg...the Broward College product finished the day 1-for-3 with one walk...

Vega caught a runner trying to steal second base this afternoon, bringing his caught-stealing total to three through two games this season (two with HBG).

YOU CAN CALL ME AL(EX): RF ALEX CALL launched the Wings' first grand slam of the season this afternoon, his fourth homer of the season to pull him even with DH TRAVIS BLANKENHORN for the team lead...Call finished the game 2-for-4 while adding a walk and has a hit in four of the five games this series...

The grand slam is the first by a Red Wing since SS JACK DUNN on 9/3/2023 against SWB, and Call's first since 7/1/2022 at Iowa with Columbus.

MUD HENS NOTES

I'LL ASK 21 KESTONS: 1B KESTON HIURA now leads Toledo in hits after an RBI double that broke the scoring for the Mud Hens in the third inning...the former Milwaukee Brewer finished the contest 3-for-4 with a go-ahead solo blast in the sixth inning and a walk, tying 2B JACE JUNG for the team lead in homers (3)...

The California native now has six RBI through five games of the series and ranks second on Toledo in RBI on the season (12).

NEXT GAME

Toledo vs. Rochester

Sunday, April 21st, 2024

First Pitch: 1:05 p.m.

RHP Austin Bergner (0-0, 7.88) vs. RHP Joan Adon (1-1, 2.45)

