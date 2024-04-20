SWB Game Notes - April 20

April 20, 2024 - International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs (8-8) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (12-6)

Game 19 | Home Game 10 | Saturday, April 20, 2024 | First Pitch 4:05 PM

RHP Michael Mercado (0-0, 0.00) vs RHP Cody Poteet (1-0, 1.50)

TOP TEAM: Even with a loss last night, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has vaulted themselves into first place in the International League . The RailRiders have a game and a half advantage over Iowa who dropped to games in a doubleheader.

DURBIN DOES IT ALL - Caleb Durbin ranks first in all Yankees affiliates with 20 total hits and 16 runs batted it. The righty is hitting .303 with seven doubles, one triple, and a home run. Durbin has played at second, short, and third along with two outfield positions.

ROJAS REACHED- Jose Rojas snapped a seven-game on base streak dating from April 10th to the 18th. In that time, he batted .316 with a .567 on-base percentage. Through those games he had six hits, including four doubles, and had walked eleven times.

POTEET PITCHES - Poteet's last appearance was as the "29th Man" as a part of a doubleheader for the New York Yankees. He tossed six innings of one run ball on six hits and no walks. He struck out four. Poteet was given the Yankees championship belt after an 8-2 win at Cleveland. It was his first appearance in the big leagues since 2022.

UNDERWOOD JR - Duane Underwood Jr. snapped his scoreless effort after 7.2 clean innings pitched. In that time, he recorded a win and two saves. After pitching last night, he holds a 2.38 earned run average in seven appearances. The righty has walked just five to thirteen strikeouts.

WILD BALL - The RailRiders lead Triple-A baseball with 22 wild pitches tossed by their staff. However, the team used two wild offerings from Tyler Phillips last night to move some offense. Lehigh Valley has totaled just nine wild pitches on the season.

WALK THIS WAY- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre leads all of Triple-A baseball with 103 walks, tied with the Buffalo and Sugar Land. Jose Rojas leads the team with 17 after having five multi-walk games. He is tied for second at the top minor league level, while Spencer Horwitz from Buffalo leads with 18. Fourteen total RailRiders have recorded at least one.

LOCKRIDGE LOOKING- Brandon Lockridge is looking to snap an 0-for-14 skid in his last three starts. Through his first seven games, he was hot batting .417 with eight walks to just a pair of strikeouts. But the last ten games, Lockridge is batting .129. After April 11th, he made the jump batting at the bottom of the order to leading off these days.

ERRANT ERRORS- The RailRiders are 7-0 when they do not commit an error in the field. Last night, Luis Gonzalez made his first miscue, the team's 16th of the season.

International League Stories from April 20, 2024

