Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 20 vs. Toledo

April 20, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Toledo Mud Hens (10-9) vs. Rochester Red Wings (9-7)

Saturday, April 20, 2024 - 1:05 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

LHP Bryan Sammons (1-1, 6.00) vs. RHP Thaddeus Ward (0-1, 7.71)

FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS: The Rochester Red Wings secured at least a series split last night, beating Toledo, 4-1...DH TRAVIS BLANKENHORN secured the win with a go-ahead, two-run homer in the sixth for his seventh extra-base hit in his last seven games...LHP DJ HERZ allowed one earned on just one hit across 5.0 innings before handing the ball to RHP RICO GARCIA , who tossed 1.2 hitless innings en route to his third win of the season...RHP JACOB BARNES closed the door in the ninth for his second save of the season, striking out two of the three batters he faced...Rochester looks to win the series this afternoon, sending RHP THADDEUS WARD to the mound against Toledo LHP Bryan Sammons.

THA CARTER XII: 3B CARTER KIEBOOM increased his on-base streak to all 12 games he has appeared in this season, going 1-for-4 with a single in the second inning last night...the Georgia native now posts a .479 on-base percentage, best on the team and seventh-best in the International League...this is tied for the third-longest on-base streak in his professional career (12 G 2x in 2023, 15 G in 2018, 17 G 2x in 2019).

DJ GOT US FALLIN' IN LOVE: LHP DJ HERZ made his third start of the season for the Red Wings last night, and tossed 5.0 innings while allowing one earned on just one hit while striking out five, retiring his final nine batters...this is the ninth time in his professional career that he's allowed one hit or fewer through at least 5.0 innings of work and fourth time he has tossed 5.0 innings without issuing a free pass (first since 8/16/23 at RIC, with HBG for both)... 5.0 innings pitched ties a season-high from Red Wings' starters (Adon, Rutledge).

EASIER SAID THAN DUNN: SS JACK DUNN knocked in the Red Wings' first run of the game in the fifth, and later added a walk to finish off a 1-for-2 night yesterday...Dunn has now collected a hit in nine of his 12 games played in April and pushes his on-base streak to 10 games, tied for the second-longest active streak on the team behind 3B CARTER KIEBOOM (12)... Dunn has drawn 10 walks over his last eight games since 4/11, tied with Rafael Ortega (CHA) for the most in the International League over that span. He leads all Red Wings' hitters in April with a .324 (11-for-34) batting average, 477 on-base percentage, .559 slugging percentage, and a 1.036 OPS.

TOUCH EM' ALL, TRAV: DH TRAVIS BLANKENHORN tied the team lead with his third home run of the season last night, a sixth-inning two-run shot that traveled 430 feet to dead center, the Wings farthest home run this season...the lefty slugger finished the contest 1-for-3 with the homer, and has now collected an extra-base hit in five of his last seven games since 4/13-G1 (2 HR, 3B, 4 2B)... This was Blankenhorn's 26th career home run with Rochester, the second-most of any Red Wing since they became a Nationals affiliate in 2021, trailing only Jake Noll (33).

BARNES AND N(0)BLE: RHP JACOB BARNES closed the door for his second save of the season last night, striking out two of the three batters he faced in the ninth...he has yet to allow a run this season through his first seven appearances, tied for the second-longest active streak in the International League... Barnes has struck out 10 batters while walking just two this season (5.0 K/BB).

UNCLE RICO: RHP RICO GARCIA picked up his third win of the season yesterday, hurling 1.2 hitless innings while recording two strikeouts and two walks...three wins is tied for the International League (with 4 other pitchers), and marks the first time since 2022 with Triple-A Norfolk (BAL) that Garcia has recorded three wins or more in a single season... The right-hander leads all Wings relievers with 11 strikeouts this season.

