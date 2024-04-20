Bulls Sweep DH from Worcester

April 20, 2024 - International League (IL)

Worcester, MA - The Durham Bulls swept a pair of games over the Worcester Red Sox Saturday, taking the opener 12-2 and the nightcap 4-3 at Polar Park.

In the first game, Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Josh Lowe homered and drove in four to pave the way for the Bulls (8-12), while Tristan Peters socked a three-run home run in the second game to give the Bulls a permanent lead over the WooSox (8-11)

The wins were the first consecutive victories for the Bulls in the 2024 season.

Justin Sterner (W, 1-0) notched the win in the opener, tossing 1 2/3 innings of shutout baseball. Nelson Alvarez (W, 1-0) earned the win in the second game with two scoreless frames, fanning three. Trevor Brigden (S, 1) fanned Jamie Westbrook with the bases loaded to close out the nightcap, registering his first save of the campaign.

Rob Brantly smashed a three-run shot in the first game to highlight a six-run seventh inning. Jacob Waguespack worked 4 1/3 innings in his Durham debut, fanning seven. Adam Leverett tossed three hitless innings, allowing three runs in the second game, taking a no-decision.

The Bulls' 13-day, 12-game road trip concludes Sunday afternoon at 1:05 PM ET. Joe Rock (1-0, 7.82) is slated to start against Naoyuki Uwasawa (1-1, 6.30).

Tickets for Durham's next home game on Tuesday, April 23rd against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and all 2024 Durham Bulls home contests are available and can be purchased online at DurhamBulls.com.

