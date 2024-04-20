Bulls Sweep DH from Worcester
April 20, 2024 - International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
Worcester, MA - The Durham Bulls swept a pair of games over the Worcester Red Sox Saturday, taking the opener 12-2 and the nightcap 4-3 at Polar Park.
In the first game, Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Josh Lowe homered and drove in four to pave the way for the Bulls (8-12), while Tristan Peters socked a three-run home run in the second game to give the Bulls a permanent lead over the WooSox (8-11)
The wins were the first consecutive victories for the Bulls in the 2024 season.
Justin Sterner (W, 1-0) notched the win in the opener, tossing 1 2/3 innings of shutout baseball. Nelson Alvarez (W, 1-0) earned the win in the second game with two scoreless frames, fanning three. Trevor Brigden (S, 1) fanned Jamie Westbrook with the bases loaded to close out the nightcap, registering his first save of the campaign.
Rob Brantly smashed a three-run shot in the first game to highlight a six-run seventh inning. Jacob Waguespack worked 4 1/3 innings in his Durham debut, fanning seven. Adam Leverett tossed three hitless innings, allowing three runs in the second game, taking a no-decision.
The Bulls' 13-day, 12-game road trip concludes Sunday afternoon at 1:05 PM ET. Joe Rock (1-0, 7.82) is slated to start against Naoyuki Uwasawa (1-1, 6.30).
Tickets for Durham's next home game on Tuesday, April 23rd against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and all 2024 Durham Bulls home contests are available and can be purchased online at DurhamBulls.com.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 20, 2024
- Saints' Offensive Response Is Blunt, Smoke Indianapolis 12-4 - St. Paul Saints
- Bulls Sweep DH from Worcester - Durham Bulls
- Syracuse Scores Ten Straight Runs for 11-6 Comeback Win over Charlotte on Saturday - Syracuse Mets
- Knights Fall to Mets 11-6 in 10 Innings Saturday - Charlotte Knights
- Norfolk Hits Four Home Runs In Second Straight Win - Norfolk Tides
- Memphis Hits Three Solo Homers to Hand Stripers 4-2 Loss - Gwinnett Stripers
- Fermin Starts Another Game with Homer, Memphis Takes Third Straight - Memphis Redbirds
- Bisons Late Offense Propels Team 5-3 Past Columbus - Buffalo Bisons
- I-Cubs Down Bats, 4-1 - Iowa Cubs
- Bats Attack Baffled in 4-1 Loss - Louisville Bats
- Jordan Luplow Hits Fourth Homer of the Year and David Dahl Extends his Hitting Streak to Nine - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Poteet Lifts RailRiders Saturday - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Post-Games Notes - 4.20 - Rochester Red Wings
- Red Wings Falter against Mud Hens in Saturday Matinée - Rochester Red Wings
- Five-Run Seventh Inning Leads to Mud Hens Win over Red Wings - Toledo Mud Hens
- April 20 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Louisville Bats - Iowa Cubs
- Tommy Pham Joins Knights Saturday - Charlotte Knights
- SWB Game Notes - April 20 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Big Inning Leads to Friday Night Win - Columbus Clippers
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 20 vs. Toledo - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.