Sounds Drop Game Five of Series in Front of Sellout Crowd
April 20, 2024 - International League (IL)
Nashville Sounds News Release
NASHVILLE - The long ball hurt the Nashville Sounds (10-10) as they dropped game five of the series 8-2 to the Omaha Storm Chasers (12-8) on Saturday night in front of a sellout crowd of 10,420 at First Horizon Park.
Janson Junk (1-2) got the start for the Sounds and went 3.0 innings with the only run scoring via a solo home run from the leadoff hitter. He rebounded with four strikeouts and allowed just one additional hit in the rest of his outing.
The Sounds got on the board with an RBI single from Eric Haase in the bottom of the fourth. They crept closer with an RBI double by Francisco Mejía in the bottom of the fifth that nearly left the yard to bring the score to 3-2. Although the Sounds had just four hits, they found themselves within striking distance for much of the game.
Harold Chirino and Nolan Blackwood combined to pitch 4.0 inning and allowed four runs (two earned) and struck out five. The pitching staff combined for 10 strikeouts in the game. Seven of the eight runs for Omaha were scored from home runs and four of their seven hits went over the fence.
Eric Haase had a perfect throw to second base in the second inning to nab former Sounds player, Cam Devanney on a stolen base attempt. Haase has thrown out two of the three attempted base stealers this season.
Catcher Nick Kahle worked a 1-2-3 ninth inning on only eight pitches. It was his fourth career pitching appearance and second for Nashville. Kahle has only allowed one earned run in 3.2 innings of work.
The Sounds are up three games to two on Omaha and go for the series win tomorrow afternoon. Both team's starting pitchers are to be determined. The series finale is set for a 2:05 p.m. first pitch on Sunday.
Post-Game Notes Patrick Dorrian's 13-game on-base streak came to an end with a 0-for-4 performance. Coming into the game, he had worked 13 walks on the season in 53 plate appearances which ranked 10 th in the International League and accounted for 14 percent of the team's free passes. Tonight's attendance of 10,420 marks the first sellout of the season at First Horizon Park and the 137 th all-time. Eric Haase has recorded a hit in five of his last six games and has an RBI in six straight games which is the longest by a Sounds player this season.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 20, 2024
- Sounds Drop Game Five of Series in Front of Sellout Crowd - Nashville Sounds
- Chasers End Three-Game Skid with 8-2 Win Over Sounds - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Indianapolis' Four-Game Win Streak Snapped by Saints - Indianapolis Indians
- Durham Bulls Roster Moves, April 20 - Between DH Games - Durham Bulls
- Two Homers Not Enough as Jacksonville Falls 11-5 to Norfolk - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Saints' Offensive Response Is Blunt, Smoke Indianapolis 12-4 - St. Paul Saints
- Bulls Sweep DH from Worcester - Durham Bulls
- Syracuse Scores Ten Straight Runs for 11-6 Comeback Win over Charlotte on Saturday - Syracuse Mets
- Knights Fall to Mets 11-6 in 10 Innings Saturday - Charlotte Knights
- Norfolk Hits Four Home Runs In Second Straight Win - Norfolk Tides
- Memphis Hits Three Solo Homers to Hand Stripers 4-2 Loss - Gwinnett Stripers
- Fermin Starts Another Game with Homer, Memphis Takes Third Straight - Memphis Redbirds
- Bisons Late Offense Propels Team 5-3 Past Columbus - Buffalo Bisons
- I-Cubs Down Bats, 4-1 - Iowa Cubs
- Bats Attack Baffled in 4-1 Loss - Louisville Bats
- Jordan Luplow Hits Fourth Homer of the Year and David Dahl Extends his Hitting Streak to Nine - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Poteet Lifts RailRiders Saturday - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Post-Games Notes - 4.20 - Rochester Red Wings
- Red Wings Falter against Mud Hens in Saturday Matinée - Rochester Red Wings
- Five-Run Seventh Inning Leads to Mud Hens Win over Red Wings - Toledo Mud Hens
- April 20 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Louisville Bats - Iowa Cubs
- Tommy Pham Joins Knights Saturday - Charlotte Knights
- SWB Game Notes - April 20 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Big Inning Leads to Friday Night Win - Columbus Clippers
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 20 vs. Toledo - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Nashville Sounds Stories
- Sounds Drop Game Five of Series in Front of Sellout Crowd
- Hicklen's Eighth Inning Homer Lifts Sounds Over Omaha
- Sounds Hurlers Dominate, Strike Out Baker's Dozen In Triumph Over Omaha
- Collins' Walk-Off In The 10th Wins It For The Sounds
- Brewskis Come up Just Short, Fall to Omaha in Series Opener