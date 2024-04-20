Tommy Pham Joins Knights Saturday

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - OF Tommy Pham was added to the Charlotte Knights active roster today (April 20, 2024). He was recently signed by the Chicago White Sox.

A 10-year major league veteran, Pham, 36, has appeared in 1,005 MLB games from 2014-2023. A native of Las Vegas, NV, Pham owns a career .259 batting average with 876 hits, 559 runs scored, 163 doubles, 21 triples, 130 home runs, 431 RBI and 119 stolen bases at the major league level. Most recently, Pham split the 2023 season with the New York Mets (79 games) and Arizona Diamondbacks (50 games).

Originally selected by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 16th round of the 2006 MLB June Amateur Draft, Pham made his MLB debut with the Cardinals on September 9, 2014. In 2017, he posted a .306 batting average with 23 home runs, 73 RBI and 25 stolen bases with the Cardinals in 128 games played.

Pham, who will wear number 16, will bat fourth and play right field for tonight's 6:05 p.m. game against the Syracuse Mets from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte. The Knights have won six of the last eight games.

