Bats Attack Baffled in 4-1 Loss

April 20, 2024 - International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - The Louisville Bats offense was silent for most of the game, falling 4-1 to the Iowa Cubs in the fifth game of their six-game series at Principal Park on Saturday afternoon.

The afternoon began with the Cubs taking the lead in the bottom of the second against Bats righty Connor Phillips on an RBI single from Ali Sanchez. The Bats defense then was strong to keep the deficit at a single run over the next few innings.

Later in that second inning with Curt Casali at third and one out, Pete Crow-Armstrong lifted a fly ball to left. Bats left fielder Quincy McAfee settled under it and made the catch before making a perfect throw to the plate, nabbing Casali trying to score and keeping the deficit at one. Luis Vazquez began the third with a double for Iowa. A similarly sterling play from Conner Capel erased the threat as the Bats center fielder made the catch on a fly ball and fired to third to catch Vazquez trying to advance.

Phillips flirted with danger in the bottom of the fourth, issuing three walks to load the bases with two outs. From there, the Bats went to the bullpen and Casey Legumina escaped by getting Crow-Armstrong to ground out. Over 3.2 innings, Phillips allowed one earned run on three hits with three walks and five strikeouts in a no-decision.

Iowa starter Riley Thompson departed after four hitless innings. The Bats were finally able to break through against reliever Daniel Palencia (W, 1-0). Francisco Urbaez got the fifth started with a walk. Austin Wynns followed with the Bats' first hit of the game, a single up the middle into center. Two hitters later, Erik Gonzalez evened the score with a single to center, bringing Wynns home from second with the tying run while Wynns was thrown out at the plate trying to give the Bats the lead.

The Cubs quickly restored their lead in the bottom of the fifth against Legumina (L, 0-1). Owen Caissie's double put the Cubs back in front, scoring Vazquez, who began the inning by getting hit with a pitch. BJ Murray Jr. doubled in Caissie, taking his place at second. Casali then drove in Murray with an RBI single, putting the Cubs up 4-1 after five.

Rehabbing Cincinnati Reds southpaw Sam Moll fired a scoreless bottom of the sixth, negating a leadoff walk and a hit batter to keep the score at 4-1 Iowa.

The Bats could do little against Iowa reliever Cam Sanders in the seventh and Brad Wieck in the eighth. In the ninth, Louisville got the tying run to the plate with nobody out against Carl Edwards Jr. (S, 2). The Iowa righty rebounded to retire the next three hitters he faced to finish the win and earn the save.

Offensively, the Bats were held to just three hits, all singles, in the loss. The first five hitters in the Bats' lineup combined to go 0-for-13 with three walks. Justin Bruihl ended the game on the mound for the Bats with two scoreless innings, striking out four between the seventh and eighth.

The Bats (9-11) and I-Cubs (12-8) wrap up their series on Sunday afternoon. First pitch at Principal Park is scheduled for 1:08 p.m. Nick Curran will be on the call for 1450/96.1 WXVW.

