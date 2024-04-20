Two Homers Not Enough as Jacksonville Falls 11-5 to Norfolk

April 20, 2024 - International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jonathan Davis and Tristan Gray each blasted a home run on Saturday but it wasn't enough as the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp fell to the Norfolk Tides, 11-5 in front of 8,679 fans at 121 Financial Ballpark..

Trailing 5-2, Norfolk (9-11) plated nine unanswered run starting in the fifth inning to take a commanding lead. With two outs, Shayne Fontana walked and Connor Norby (5) blasted a two-run homer off Jacksonville (11-9) reliever Emmanuel Ramirez to cut the deficit to one run. Heston Kjerstad singled in the ensuing at-bat and Coby Mayo tied the game with an RBI double.

The Tides increased their lead in the sixth inning. Peyton Burdick and Daniel Johnson worked back-to-back walks to start the inning. Michael Pérez flied out and Burdick tagged up for third and then scored on a sac fly by Noelberth Romero to give Norfolk the 6-5 advantage.

Norfolk blew the game open in the top of the seventh. Norby started the inning with a base hit and Kjerstad walked. Mayo continued his hot hitting, blasting a three-run homer for his second homer of the day and sixth RBI to put the Tides ahead 9-5. Kyle Stowers doubled and two batters later, Johnson (1) walloped a two-run homer, extending the lead to 11-5.

The Tides got to work early in the top of the first. Norby started the game off with a double and Kjerstad hit into a fielder's choice. With one out, Mayo blasted his first homer of the day, giving Norfolk the early 2-0 advantage.

The Jumbo Shrimp answered quickly in the bottom of the second. With two outs, Gray (7) blasted a solo home run cutting the deficit to 2-1.

After a scoreless third, Jacksonville went back to work in the bottom of the fourth. Troy Johnston led off the inning with a double and went to third on a base hit from Dane Myers. With runners at the corners, Griffin Conine singled in Johnston, evening the game at two. Davis (1) followed with a three-run blast putting the Jumbo Shrimp ahead 5-2.

Jacksonville wraps up their series with Norfolk in Sunday's 3:05 p.m. contest. LHP Patrick Monteverde (2-0, 1.80 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp and the Tides will counter with RHP Kyle Bradish (0-0, 0.00 ERA) making a rehab start. Coverage begins at 2:50 p.m. on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690 AM and www.ESPN690.com.

Gates open at 2 p.m. for Forever Vets Animal Hospital Canines and Crustaceans Day. The Jumbo Shrimp and Forever Vets welcome fans and their companions to 121 Financial Ballpark. Canines get in free as long as their human companion buys a ticket. *Dogs are not allowed in Section 119, the Wheelhouse Lounge or the Haskell Suite Level.* On this Bark in the Park, the Jumbo Shrimp invite fans that bring their four-legged friends to join them for a pregame Bark and Brew from 12-2 p.m. A special ticket link for Bark & Brew can be found at this link.

It's also Baptist Health Sunday Family FUNday. Join the Jumbo Shrimp for pregame catch on the field for the first 20 minutes after gates open and kids can feel like the pros by running the bases after the game.

As the homestand wraps up tomorrow, the Jumbo Shrimp and CSX are happy to provide free tickets (subject to availability) to all active, retired, Veterans and former military members and their dependents. Complimentary tickets may be received in person at the Miller Electric Box Office in advance or day of the game. *TICKET OFFERS CANNOT BE COMBINED.*

