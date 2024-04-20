Durham Bulls Roster Moves, April 20 - Between DH Games
April 20, 2024 - International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
Baseball greetings everyone! Please note that the following roster move has been made in between doubleheader games against Worcester.
RHP Kevin Kelly optioned to Durham from Tampa Bay Rays (active as of G2)
