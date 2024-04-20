Durham Bulls Roster Moves, April 20 - Between DH Games

April 20, 2024 - International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







Baseball greetings everyone! Please note that the following roster move has been made in between doubleheader games against Worcester.

RHP Kevin Kelly optioned to Durham from Tampa Bay Rays (active as of G2)

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.