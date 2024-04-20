Poteet Lifts RailRiders Saturday

April 20, 2024 - International League (IL)

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders defeated the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 5-2 Saturday at PNC Field. Cody Poteet earned the win in a quality start, allowing only one run.

Lehigh Valley took the lead in the top of the fourth with an RBI single from David Dahl. The IronPigs reached on three straight singles for the advantage, but Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's infield completed a 6-4-3 double play to strand two IronPigs and limit the damage.

The RailRiders answered in the bottom of the frame. Caleb Durbin worked his sixth walk of the series. #5 Yankee prospect Everson Periera sliced a double to right field advancing Durbin to third. T.J. Rumfield hit an RBI groundout that scored Durbin and advanced Periera to third. Periera scored on a sacrifice fly from Carlos Narvaez, making it 2-1 Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

The RailRiders extended the lead with a three-run seventh inning. With two outs, Jose Rojas and Jordan Groshans both worked walks. Josh VanMeter followed with a two-run double to make it 3-1. Brandon Lockridge sent Groshans and VanMeter home with a two-run single making it 5-1 RailRiders.

Cody Poteet (W,1-0) started his first game for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre since notching a win with the Yankees on April 13th. He retired ten of the first eleven batters he faced and gave up six hits (all singles) striking out four. His 6.1 innings Saturday was the longest start of the season of any RailRider pitcher.

Oddainer Mosqueda made his team-leading ninth appearance in relief pitching 1.2 innings on 21 pitches, 17 for strikes, of no hit no run baseball.

The RailRiders complete their homestand Sunday afternoon at PNC Field. Edgar Barclay will start for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Taijuan Walker will take the mound for Lehigh Valley. The first pitch time is slated for 1:05P.M. Tickets are available www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

13-6

