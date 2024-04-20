Jordan Luplow Hits Fourth Homer of the Year and David Dahl Extends his Hitting Streak to Nine

April 20, 2024 - International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Moosic, Pennsylvania - Michael Mercado allowed just two singles over three scoreless innings but the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (8-9) offense could not find their footing in a 5-2 loss to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (13-6) on Saturday afternoon.

Following Mercado's three shutdown frames, the 'Pigs finally broke the ice in the fourth inning. Three straight singles with one out, the final from David Dahl being an RBI single, pushed the first run of the game across the plate.

The RailRiders plated two runs in the bottom of the inning to grab the lead. After a walk and double put runners at second and third to start the inning, T.J. Rumfield tied the game with an RBI groundout and Carlos Narvaez put the RailRiders ahead with a sacrifice fly.

The score stayed 2-1 until the last of the seventh. With two outs, Jose Rojas and Jordan Groshans each walked for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Josh VanMeter then doubled down the rightfield line to drive in one before Brandon Lockridge grounded a single to right to plate two more and make it 5-1.

Jordan Luplow homered to begin the 'Pigs ninth, his fourth of the year, but that was the only run the 'Pigs mustered in the ninth, falling 5-2.

Cody Poteet (1-0) earned the win for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, allowing just one run in 6.1 innings on six hits, striking out four.

Kolby Allard (0-3) took the loss in relief for the 'Pigs. Allard went three frames, allowing two runs on two hits and three walks, striking out two.

The IronPigs and RailRiders wrap their series on Sunday, April 21 with first pitch slated for 1:05 p.m. Taijuan Walker (ML Rehab) goes for Lehigh Valley while Scranton/Wilkes-Barre counters with Edgar Barclay (1-0, 2.77).

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.