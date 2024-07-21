Rave Walks It off for 3-2 Win over Indianapolis

July 21, 2024 - International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







PAPILLION, NEB - The Omaha Storm Chasers walked it off against the Indianapolis Indians with a 3-2 win Sunday at Werner Park.

In the last game of the series, the Indians didn't waste any time getting on the board as Ji Hwan Bae crushed a solo homer to right field on the first pitch of the game off of Daniel Lynch IV and took the early 1-0 lead. That was all Indy could score as Lynch IV retired the next three batters to get out of the inning. The Chasers went quiet for the first seven innings of the game with no hits to show for it.

Omaha threatened but stranded a pair in the bottom of the fifth inning as Brian O'Keefe and Ryan Fitzgerald hit two singles and after a fielding error made by the left fielder both runners advanced into scoring position. But the inning was over after Cam Devanney was out on a swinging strike.

Lynch IV threw 6.2 innings in the evening and earned his 7th quality start of the season as he struck out five batters, allowed one run in the first inning, tossing six scoreless innings to end his night, and was responsible for the two runners at the corners in the seventh. Then, Carlos Hernandez entered the game for Lynch IV in the top of the seventh and inherited the two runners to get out of the inning.

Hernandez dealt 1.1 scoreless innings with a punchout behind Lynch IV as John McMillon took over for Omaha in the top of the ninth inning and allowed one more run to cross home off of a single for a 2-1 lead in favor of the Indians.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, Tyler Gentry ripped a solo shot to left field, 9th of the season, to cut the Indy lead to 2-1. Then, the Chasers drew three straight walks from Nick Pratto, Devin Mann, and Cam Devanney. Fitzgerald hit a single, his third hit of the night, to tie the game 2-2. After Devanney's walk to load the bases, John Rave hit a single into right field and won the game for Omaha 3-2.

With Monday off, the Storm Chasers travel to Saint Paul to take on the Saints at CHS Field for a six-game set as first pitch is scheduled for 7:07 p.m. CT on Tuesday, July 23. Both teams met for the first time in the 2024 season in May as Omaha took 4 of 6 games in Saint Paul.

