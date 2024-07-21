Tides Split Doubleheader Vs. Nashville

NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Tides (46-49) split a doubleheader against the Nashville Sounds (50-46) on Sunday at Harbor Park. The Tides lost game one, 3-2, but bounced back in game two in a, 9-1, rout. The game two win was a rubber match win, beating Nashville 2-1 in a three-game series.

In game one, Nashville scored all three of their runs in the second inning. Two of the three runs were unearned, where they all crossed with the bases loaded after a two-out throwing error to make it 3-0 early.

Norfolk scored their first run in the bottom-half of the second, getting an RBI single by Hudson Haskin. Norfolk managed to score another in the third when Garrett Cooper launched a sacrifice fly to make it 3-2. That would be the final run Nashville scored, however, as their bullpen tossed 4.1 scoreless innings to put away the Tides in game one.

In game two, it was Norfolk that got on the board first when Billy Cook blasted a two-run home run to take the lead. The Tides would score six more runs in the fourth inning. The first RBI hit of the inning double by Jackson Holliday. He would score later on a sacrifice fly by Coby Mayo to take a 5-0 lead. With two on later in the inning, Cook launched his second home run of the game and his 10th of the season to make it an 8-0 game.

The Tides would add a final run in the fifth inning when Holliday knocked in a run on a sacrifice fly to put the game at 9-0. Nashville managed to break up the shutout in the sixth when Brian Navarreto had an RBI knock. That would be it for the scoring though, as the Tides took game two, 9-1.

After a scheduled league off day tomorrow, the Tides will continue their homestand with a six game series versus the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. They are the Triple-A affiliate for the Miami Marlins. First pitch on Tuesday night is at 6:35 p.m., with neither team announcing their probables yet.

