July 21 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Memphis Redbirds

July 21, 2024 - International League (IL)

IOWA CUBS (42-53) at MEMPHIS REDBIRDS (48-47)

Sunday, July 21 - 1:05 PM CT - AutoZone Park - Memphis, TN

RHP Connor Noland (Triple-A debut) vs. RHP Victor Santos (3-5, 6.34)

TODAY'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs and Memphis Redbirds are set to play the finale of a three-game series today...right-hander Connor Noland is slated to make his first start at the Triple-A level...Memphis is scheduled to start right-hander Victor Santos, who will make his 19th appearance of the season and his sixth start...Santos has spent the entire season with Memphis and has recorded a 6.34 ERA (35 ER in 49.2 IP).

CLOSE CALL: The I-Cubs fell 2-1 in last night's game against Memphis...Alexander Canario provided the only offense for Iowa as he hit his 17th home run of the season in the first inning...Brandon Birdsell suffered the loss despite recording a quality start in his second outing with Iowa...he pitched 6.0 innings and allowed two runs on seven hits with four strikeouts...Caleb Kilian made his third appearance with the I-Cubs on Major League rehab assignment and tossed 2.0 scoreless frames and struck out one.

DEBUT IN MEMPHIS: Today's starter Connor Noland is set to make his debut at the Triple-A level following his promotion to Iowa on Friday from Double-A Tennessee...Noland, a ninth round pick in the 2022 First-Year Player Draft by the Cubs, went 7-3 with a 2.50 ERA (24 ER in 86.1 IP) in 16 starts with Tennessee prior to his promotion...he ranks among Southern League leaders in wins (T-1st), ERA (5th), WHIP (8th, .235) and innings pitched (T-8th)...in his last five starts dating back to June 18, Connor has gone 4-1 with a 1.21 ERA (4 ER in 29.2 IP) and 22 strikeouts.

ALL THE SMALL THINGS: Iowa has played four consecutive one-run games and fell to 20-14 in such games this season with last night's 2-1 loss...the I-Cubs have played 34 one-run games this season which is the most such games in the International League ahead of the Omaha Storm Chasers who are 18-12...this year, 36% of the I-Cubs game have been decided by one run...Iowa went 25-13 in one-run games during the 2023 campaign.

THAT WAS FAST: Iowa and Memphis played a two hour and four minute game last night which marked the I-Cubs fastest game since Sept. 17, 2023 in which they played a two hour game vs. St. Paul...Iowa's average game time this season (nine innings) is two hours, 40 minutes and 56 seconds, which ranks 11th-fastest in the International League.

VS. MEMPHIS: Iowa and Memphis are meeting for the first time this season and will meet again for a six-game set from Aug. 27-Sept. 1 at Principal Park...the last time the two clubs met was July 25-30, 2023 in a six-game series...the I-Cubs and Redbirds split the set with Iowa outscoring Memphis 37-35.

CRUSHING CANARIO: Iowa Cubs outfielder Alexander Canario hit his 17th home run of the season last night in just 61 games with the I-Cubs...his 17 homers lead all Cubs' minor leaguers.

MURRAY, MURRAY: Iowa Cubs infielder BJ Murray Jr. has reached base safely in 11 of his 13 games in July in which he is slashing .318/.434/.523 (14-for-44) with nine runs scored, three doubles, two home runs, five RBI and eight walks...in addition, BJ has stolen four bases during the month which ranks tied for 10th-most in the International League during that span.

COUNTRY ROADS: Iowa is back on the road for a three-game series at Memphis...Iowa has gone 18-32 on the road this season vs. 24-21 at Principal Park...the I-Cubs went 1-5 on their trip to Nashville from July 9-14 and have lost seven of their last nine games away from the friendly confines.

BALLY GOES DEEP: Cubs No. 5 prospect Moises Ballesteros went 2-for-5 and hit his third home run at the Triple-A level (12th overall) Friday night...Bally has homered in back-to-back games for the first time this season and the fourth time in his career with the last coming on Aug. 13-15, 2023 with Advanced-A South Bend...he is batting .300 (24-for-80) in 20 games with Iowa and has tallied eight multi-hit efforts.

