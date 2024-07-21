Bulls Drop 6th Straight; Fall to Jacksonville, 6-2

July 21, 2024 - International League (IL)

Jacksonville, FL - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp completed a three-game sweep over Durham, defeating the Bulls 6-2 on Sunday evening at 121 Financial Ballpark.

Javier Sanoja homered twice, including a leadoff shot in the sixth against Jacob Lopez (L, 3-5) to snap a 2-2 tie. Will Banfield would take Lopez out two batters later as the Shrimp (11-9) took the lead for good.

Durham (9-12), which dropped its season-long sixth straight game, rallied from 2-0 down to tie the game thanks to homers from Junior Caminero in the fifth and Logan Driscoll in the sixth.

Drew Rasmussen, who was facing opposing batters for the first time since May, 2023, was dominant in his first rehab appearance. Rasmussen hit 98mph with his fastball in a perfect first inning. Rasmussen needed just 15 pitches to retire the Jumbo Shrimp, 11 of which were strikes.

Lopez permitted five runs over 4 1/3 innings to absorb the loss.

The Bulls completed their nine-game road trip bridging the all-star break 3-6.

Durham embarks on a 12-game, 13-day homestand on Tuesday against the Gwinnett Stripers.

