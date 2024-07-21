Bisons Shut out in Weekend Series Finale, Lose to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 4-0

BUFFALO, NY - The Buffalo Bisons were unable to solve the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders in 4-0 loss to close out their three-game series on Sunday afternoon at Sahlen Field.

Riley Tirotta tried to lead the Bisons offense on Sunday, finishing with two hits in three at bats. He would also draw a walk, one of four issued by the RailRiders pitching staff.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre was led by Oswald Peraza and a strong bullpen outing. Peraza went 3-4 at the plate while scoring a run and driving in another.

The RailRiders took an early lead in the top of the first. Scranton took a 1-0 lead to close out the inning after an RBI single from Peraza scored Agustin Ramirez.

Scranton pressed their advantage in the top of the fifth with a two-run inning. Oscar Gonzalez would score on a line-out from Kevin Smith, followed by an RBI single from Jorbit Vivas to give the RailRiders a 3-0 lead. JC Escarra would score for the third run of the afternoon.

Chad Dallas made the start for Buffalo Sunday afternoon in his 14 th start for the club and would give the Bisons five innings of work. He would give up three runs and throw three strikeouts in his outing. Zach Pop and Eric Pardinho would pitch scoreless innings in relief.

Pop would pitch one inning himself and only give up one hit and no walks. Pardinho pitched two innings with just one hit given up and no walks as well. Jose Cuas would pitch an inning of relief and notch a strikeout and give up one hit and one run.

Sahlen Field was packed Sunday afternoon with a paid attendance of 10,557 for a clear, sunny day at the ballpark.

Escarra would drive in another run in the top of the ninth extending the lead to 4-0. Peraza would score on a ground-out by Escarra. It would be the final run of the afternoon with Buffalo unable to capitalize in scoring position.

The Bisons will get a day to rest on Monday before starting their third and final series against Syracuse. The six-game home set is scheduled to start on Tuesday night with the first pitch slated for 6:35 p.m.

