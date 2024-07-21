IronPigs Work Around Walks in Win against Worcester

Allentown, PA - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (48-46, 14-7) blasted three home runs and danced into and out of trouble late to secure their fifth straight series victory, defeating the Worcester Red Sox (45-50, 10-10) 6-4 on Sunday afternoon.

The IronPigs scored first in the last of the second inning when Cal Stevenson socked a home run to left to give Lehigh Valley a 1-0 lead.

The 'Pigs added on in the second inning when Rafael Marchan singled and scored on Carlos De La Cruz's first Triple-A home run, making it 3-0 Lehigh Valley.

One more for the IronPigs in the fourth when Cal Stevenson walked and stole his team-leading, 25th base of the season. Nick Podkul drove him in with a double to push the lead to 4-0.

Worcester responded in the fifth inning with a single and then a double from Vaughn Grissom to plate the WooSox's first run.

Lehigh Valley continued to score and pushed across a run in the bottom of the fifth when Marchan singled, advanced to third on an error and scored on a Simon Muzziotti sacrifice fly, extending the IronPigs lead back to four runs, 5-1.

Kody Clemens capped off the IronPigs scoring in the sixth with a solo home run to right and made it 6-1 Lehigh Valley.

Worcester took advantage of the nine walks by 'Pigs pitching, six of them issued after the sixth inning. In the seventh, two runs scored on an error and bases loaded walk to make it a three-run ballgame, 6-3. Worcester plated another on a fielder's choice off the bat of pinch hitter, Eddy Alvarez to bring the final to 6-4.

David Buchanan (7-3) earned the win by going 5.1 innings, conceding four hits, one run, three walks and three strikeouts.

Richard Fitts (5-5) took the loss after four innings of work, six hits, four runs, three walks and one strikeout.

The 'Pigs travel to Rochester, NY to play the Rochester Red Wings on Tuesday, July 23 at Innovative Field. First pitch is slated for 6:45 p.m. Lehigh Valley and Rochester have yet to announce probable starters.

