Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 21 at Syracuse

July 21, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (13-7, 51-42) vs. Syracuse Mets (13-7, 59-35)

Sunday, July 21, 2024 - 1:05 p.m. ET - NBT Bank Stadium - Syracuse, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Thaddeus Ward (4-3, 6.39) vs. RHP Dom Hamel (3-5, 6.66)

SUMMERTIME SADNESS: Rochester surrendered eight runs in the first four innings Friday night, and ultimately fell to the Syracuse Mets for the second-straight game, 8-5...3B BRADY HOUSE clubbed his first Triple-A home run to left field, and LF STONE GARRETT provided a pair of hits, an RBI, and a run scored to pace the offense...LHP JOE LA SORSA and RHP ORLANDO RIBALTA each turned in scoreless outings in relief and combined to strike out five...Rochester looks to salvage the series with a victory in the finale this afternoon, sending RHP THADDEUS WARD to the mound against Mets RHP Dom Hamel.

CREW(S) LOVE: CF DYLAN CREWS extended his team-leading hit streak to seven games last night, finishing 1-for-3 with a walk...the second overall pick in last year's MLB Draft holds an .850 OPS and a .300 (9-for-30) batting average since his hitting streak began on 7/5, first and second-best among all qualified hitters on the team, respectively, over that stretch...

Since the LSU alumni was promoted to Triple-A on 6/18, Crews' three home runs and eight extra-base hits are tied for most on the team, his 25 hits and his .398 slugging percentage rank second, and .722 OPS is third-best among all qualified hitters.

RISP(Y) BUSINESS: The Red Wings offense went 5-for-11 with runners in scoring position last night, and scored all five of their runs in the fourth inning...since the second half began on 6/25, Rochester has posted the third-best batting average in the International League with RISP (.287, 56-for-195) trailing only Indianapolis (.315) and Syracuse (.363).

HOUSE OF CARDS: 3B BRADY HOUSE launched his first Triple-A home run last night and 14th of 2024 (13 with HBG), a three-run shot that traveled 376 feet over the left field fence...the Georgia native is now hitting .300 (6-for-20) with four extra-base hits and four RBI across his first five Triple-A games...

14 homers are second-most among all Nationals Minor Leaguers, behind only RF TRAVIS BLANKENHORN (19).

ORLANDO MAGIC! WOOOAHH: RHP ORLANDO RIBALTA extended his scoreless appearances streak to a team-leading nine games Saturday night, logging 2.0 perfect innings in relief while striking out three of the six batters he faced...since his streak started on 6/23, the right-hander's .064 WHIP ranks second among all International League relievers (min. 10.0 IP), three hits allowed and a .088 (3 H/34 AB) batting average against are tied for second-best, and his 16 strikeouts are tied for fifth-most.

HOOK 'EM HORN: RF TRAVIS BLANKENHORN finished Saturday night's game 2-for-5 with two doubles...the two extra-base-hits give him 38 on the season, which leads all Red Wings in 2024...this is the first time the former Met has hit two doubles in a game since 8/9/2023 against Lehigh Valley, and first time he's done so on the road since 5/17/2022 at Buffalo, with Syracuse.

SKIPPIN' STONES: LF STONE GARRETT finished 2-for-4 Saturday night with a double, run, and an RBI...he now has five multi-hit games in the month of July, hitting .379 (11-for-29) with two homers, three doubles and seven RBI...in seven games against the Mets this season, Garrett is hitting .318 (7-for-22) with a .423 on-base percentage.

BAZOOKA JOE: LHP JOE LA SORSA tossed 2.2 scoreless innings of relief last night, and allowed three hits while striking out a pair...he has not allowed an earned run in 19 of his last 23 outings dating back to 5/9 at Scranton/WB, posting a 1.05 ERA (4 ER/34.1 IP) which is best among all Triple-A pitchers with at least 30.0 innings pitched over that stretch...he also leads the way with a 0.67 WHIP, a 6.75 K/BB, and a .162 batting average against...

La Sorsa holds a 2.15 ERA this season (11 ER/46.0 IP), third lowest among International League relievers (min. 30.0 IP).

