WooSox Fall to IronPigs on Sunday Afternoon
July 21, 2024 - International League (IL)
Worcester Red Sox News Release
ALLENTOWN, PA - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (14-7, 48-46) topped the Worcester Red Sox (10-10, 45-50) by a 6-4 final on Sunday afternoon at Coca-Cola Park to win the series two games to one.
For the third time in the series, the IronPigs scored first. Cal Stevenson lifted a solo home run over the left-field fence in the second inning to give Lehigh Valley a 1-0 advantage.
Carlos De La Cruz hit a two-run homer in the third to extend the IronPigs lead to 3-0.
Lehigh Valley added another run in the fourth on an RBI double from Nick Podkul.
The WooSox got on the board in the fifth on a Vaughn Grissom RBI double that scored Mark Contreras.
The IronPigs got that run back in the bottom of the fifth thanks to a Simon Muzziotti sacrifice fly.
Another run scored for Lehigh Valley in the sixth when Kody Clemens hit his second solo homer in as many games to give the IronPigs a 6-1 lead.
But the WooSox rallied late, plating a pair in the seventh on an error and a bases-loaded walk, but they ultimately left the bases loaded in that inning. They scored a run in the eighth on an Eddy Alvarez fielder's choice, but they stranded two more in that frame.
In the second game of his rehab assignment, Vaughn Grissom played second base. He went 1-for-4 with an RBI double. Grissom played six innings at second base.
WooSox starter Richard Fitts went four innings, allowing four earned runs on six hits while walking three and striking out one.
The WooSox will enjoy an off day tomorrow before they continue their 10-game road trip on Tuesday night against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders at PNC Field at 6:35 p.m. Radio coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon, 100.1 FM The Pike, and the rest of the WooSox Radio Network.
