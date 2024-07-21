RailRiders Blank Bisons

July 21, 2024 - International League (IL)

BUFFALO, NY (July 21) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders shutout the Buffalo Bisons 4-0 in the Sunday finale. The bullpen tossed another five scoreless frames behind Tanner Tully's solid start enroute to their eighth shutout win of the season.

The RailRiders took an early lead in the first inning. Agustín Ramírez doubled to reach and quickly stole third. Oswald Peraza followed with an RBI knock for a 1-0 advantage.

Tully stranded a pair of Bisons on the base paths in the bottom half. He then went on to sit down the next eight batters he faced.

SWB added another two in the third frame. Oscar González doubled and moved over to third on a single off the bat of J.C. Escarra. Kevin Smith connected for a sacrifice fly to make it 2-0. After Brandon Lockridge worked a walk, Jorbit Vivas lined a ball into right to plate Escarra.

Scott Efrons(W, 1-0), Chasen Shreve, Oddanier Mosqueda, and Ron Marinaccio each posted scoreless frames out of the bullpen.

The RailRiders added one more in the top of the ninth inning. Peraza recorded a hit and then a pair of steals to get to third. A groundball from Escarra pushed him home for a 4-0 score.

Duane Underwood Jr. took on the home half recording a pair of strikeouts take the shutout victory.

Then the team return home on July 23rd for a series against the Worcester Red Sox. First pitch on Tuesday is at 6:35 PM. Tickets are available www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record: 8-12, 51-43

