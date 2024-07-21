Cubs Take Rubber Game Versus Redbirds

Memphis, TN - The Iowa Cubs (43-53) defeated the Memphis Redbirds (48-48) by a 4-3 score on Sunday afternoon at AutoZone Park.

BJ Murray Jr. put the I-Cubs on top in the top of the first with a two-out three-run home run in the first, driving in Owen Caissie and Alexander Canario after they led off the afternoon with back-to-back singles. Murray's 11th big fly of the year traveled 347 feet to clear the left field wall.

The visitors added to their advantage in the third with their second round-tripper of the afternoon, this time a solo shot from Moises Ballesteros.

In his Triple-A debut, Iowa starter Connor Noland tossed 5.0 scoreless innings, allowing just three hits and one walk while striking out two.

After two innings of scoreless relief from Trey Supak, Memphis cut its deficit to 4-2, with back-to-back RBI doubles by former I-Cub Jared Young and Nick Dunn, respectively.

Memphis closed the gap to 4-3 in the ninth after back-to-back two-out walks and a single by Ivan Hererra, but Daniel Palencia struck out Young looking to end the contest.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- In his Triple-A debut, Iowa starter Connor Noland tossed 5.0 scoreless innings, allowing just three hits and one walk while striking out two... He has thrown 14 straight scoreless innings, dating back to July 4 with Tennessee

- Daniel Palencia earned his first save as an I-Cub this season

- Sunday marked the I-Cubs fifth straight one-run game...they are 3-2 in those games and 21-14 in one-run affairs this season

Iowa will play against Indianapolis on Tuesday July 23 for the first of a six-game set with first pitch from Principal Park slated for 6:38 pm CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

