Jacksonville Secures First Sweep Since 2019

July 21, 2024 - International League (IL)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Three home runs and strong pitching propelled the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp to a 6-2 victory and series sweep against the Durham Bulls, Sunday evening at 121 Financial Ballpark.

With the game tied at two in the bottom of the sixth, Jacksonville's (46-49, 11-9) Javier Sanoja (5) walloped a go-ahead home run. Two batters later, Will Banfield (9) clobbered a solo blast off of Durham (45-51, 10-11) reliever Jacob Lopez (L, 3-5). Griffin Conine was hit by a pitch. Bennett Hostetler followed with a single to put two runners on. Following a flyout, Marty Costes smoked an RBI single as the Jumbo Shrimp pulled ahead 5-2.

Leading 5-2, Sanoja's (6) sensational series continued as he smashed his second home run of the game to extend the Jacksonville lead to 6-2.

The Jumbo Shrimp struck first in the series finale. With two outs in the third, Costes worked a leadoff walk. Jonathan Davis followed with a single. With runners at first and second, Victor Mesa Jr. lined an RBI single and gave Jacksonville a 1-0 lead.

In the fourth, Troy Johnston singled to start the inning. Following a pop out, he stole second, and scored two batters later on an RBI single from Hostetler.

Trailing 2-0 in the fifth, Junior Caminero (9) cracked a solo home run as Durham cut the deficit to one.

The Bulls' bats continued to find success in the sixth. Logan Driscoll (5) launched a solo home run and tied the game at two.

Following an off-day Monday, Jacksonville will begin a six-game series against the Norfolk Tides, Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. from Harbor Park in Norfolk, VA. RHP Kyle Tyler (4-2, 3.06) will start for Jacksonville. Coverage begins at 6:20 p.m. on ESPN 690 and www.ESPN690.com.

