Mud Hens Fall Short 10-3 to Saints in Series Finale

July 21, 2024 - International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







The Mud Hens fell short 10-3 to the Saints in the final game of the series, but T-Town remained hopeful till the end.

Today's game began at 4:06 PM, and the Mud Hens were ready to bring some heat to this last, cold winter in July series game. The first inning allowed the Saints to bring in three runs, but Jace Jung doubled on a sharp fly ball to right field. Dillon Dingler took the opportunity with Jung on base to crush a home run on a pop fly to left field. That made it Dingler's thirteenth home run this season.

A 1-2-3 inning for both teams during the second and a few singles allowed the Saints to pull in a few more runs. Andrew Navigato came back during the bottom of the third and singled on a ground ball to the third baseman. Nothing came of it, and we moved on to the fourth inning.

The fourth inning was long and included three more runs from the Saints. We ended those opportunities for them after a force out at second base, a strikeout, and a ground out at first base. We remained quiet on the bats during the fourth but were able to quiet down the Saints at the top of the fifth.

The bottom of the fifth made way for Riley Unroe to double on a grounder to the corner of the right field. He moved to second base, but we couldn't capitalize. A home run at the top of the sixth for the Saints increased their lead. Three strikeouts ended our chances to come back in the bottom of the sixth inning.

The Saints managed a single at the top of the seventh inning, but a force out at second, a strikeout from Miguel Díaz, and a fly out in right field from Justice Bigbie ended their chances early. After Bigbie and Unroe drew a walk, Drew Maggi singled on a ground ball to third base, and due to an error from the Saints at first base, Bigbie was able to run home. The Saints' lead decreased by one, and T-Town wasn't giving up.

Díaz earned us two outs from striking out the Saints, and a fly out caught by Navigato in center field gave us the chance to swing the bats. Spencer Torkelson drew a walk, but nothing came of it, although it was a quick 1-2-3 inning for the Saints. The Mud Hens had one more opportunity to show the Saints what they had prepared for. Unfortunately, nothing came of it, and the Saints claimed this one.

The Mud Hens are off tomorrow but will go against the Louisville Bats at 7:05 PM for Hens and Hounds night at Fifth Third Field.

Notables:

Dillion Dingler (1-4, 2RBI)

