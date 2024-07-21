Indians Walked off by Storm Chasers in Ninth, 3-2
July 21, 2024 - International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
PAPILLION, Neb. - Despite taking a two-run lead into the bottom of the ninth, the Indianapolis Indians dropped the series finale to the Omaha Storm Chasers in walk-off fashion at Werner Park on Sunday evening, 3-2.
Down by a pair of runs in the bottom of the ninth inning, Omaha (12-9, 61-33) rallied to score a trio of runs en route to the walk-off victory. Tyler Gentry homered off Ben Heller (L, 2-2) to tally the Storm Chasers' first run of the contest. Omaha then knotted the game at two apiece on a Ryan Fitzgerald single. Following an intentional walk issued to Cam Devanney, John Rave roped a single to right field to secure the win.
On the first pitch of the game, Ji Hwan Bae launched a solo shot to right field to give the Indians (7-12, 40-52**)** an early lead. Alika Williams added an RBI single in the top of the ninth inning, but it was not enough to secure the victory.
Indians starter Luis Cessa tossed a scoreless 5.0 innings, allowing two hits with two punchouts. John McMillon (W, 4-2) allowed one run on three hits with a strikeout in 1.0 inning of work.
The Indians will travel to Des Moines for a six-game set with the Iowa Cubs. The first game of the series is slated for Tuesday at 7:38 PM ET. Neither team has named a starter.
