Young Smacks Three Hits as Memphis Drops Series Finale to Iowa
July 21, 2024 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds concluded a three-game homestand with a 4-3 loss to the Iowa Cubs (Triple-A, Chicago Cubs) on Sunday afternoon at AutoZone Park.
Left fielder Jared Young led the way offensively yet again. The left-handed hitter went 3-for-5 with a double, a run scored and an RBI. Young, playing against his former team this week, recorded a multi-hit game in all three games of the series. Catcher Ivan Herrera also slapped three hits and reached base four times.
Starting pitcher Victor Santos (3-6) allowed four runs on five hits, walked none and struck out six in 4.0 innings pitched on Sunday afternoon. All four runs against the right-handed pitcher scored via home run, a three-run shot in the first and a solo homer in the third. Nick Raquet, Andre Granillo and Nick Robertson combined to toss the final 5.0 innings scoreless.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to begin a six-game homestand against the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves) on Tuesday, August 6 with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2024 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
