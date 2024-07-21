Young Smacks Three Hits as Memphis Drops Series Finale to Iowa

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds concluded a three-game homestand with a 4-3 loss to the Iowa Cubs (Triple-A, Chicago Cubs) on Sunday afternoon at AutoZone Park.

Left fielder Jared Young led the way offensively yet again. The left-handed hitter went 3-for-5 with a double, a run scored and an RBI. Young, playing against his former team this week, recorded a multi-hit game in all three games of the series. Catcher Ivan Herrera also slapped three hits and reached base four times.

Starting pitcher Victor Santos (3-6) allowed four runs on five hits, walked none and struck out six in 4.0 innings pitched on Sunday afternoon. All four runs against the right-handed pitcher scored via home run, a three-run shot in the first and a solo homer in the third. Nick Raquet, Andre Granillo and Nick Robertson combined to toss the final 5.0 innings scoreless.

