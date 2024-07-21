Knights Drop Sunday's Finale, 10-2

(LAWRENCEVILLE, GA) -- The Charlotte Knights dropped the finale of a three-game series against the Gwinnett Stripers by a score of 10-2 on Sunday afternoon from Coolray Field in Lawrenceville, GA. Despite the loss, the Knights earned a series win over the Stripers thanks to a doubleheader sweep on Saturday night. The Knights have won five of the team's last six games and finished the series with two wins in the three-game set.

Charlotte right fielder Oscar Colás launched a two-run home run in the top of the eighth inning to break up the Gwinnett shutout on Sunday. The home run was the sixth of the season for Colás, who finished the game 1-for-4 at the plate. The home run was one of Charlotte's three hits on the day. Second baseman Lenyn Sosa and catcher Edgar Quero had Charlotte's other hits.

LHP Jake Eder (0-1, 27.00) made his Triple-A debut and started the finale on Sunday for the Knights. Eder allowed eight runs (six earned) on six hits in two innings. The 25-year-old was saddled with the loss in his Charlotte debut. In relief of Eder, six Charlotte pitchers combined to hold the Stripers to just one run over the final six innings. RHP Deivi Garcia fanned the side in the seventh inning.

The Stripers pounded out 10 runs on nine hits in Sunday's finale en route to the team's first win of the series. Andrew Velazquez went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run to help pace the Gwinnett offense. Velazquez hit the home run in Gwinnett's six-run first inning.

The Knights will now have an off day on Monday before opening a six-game series from Nashville, TN on Tuesday night against the Nashville Sounds. First pitch on Tuesday is set for 7:35 p.m. from First Horizon Park and the "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call beginning at 7:30 p.m. on www.CharlotteKnights.com.

