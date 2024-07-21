Knights Drop Sunday's Finale, 10-2
July 21, 2024 - International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
(LAWRENCEVILLE, GA) -- The Charlotte Knights dropped the finale of a three-game series against the Gwinnett Stripers by a score of 10-2 on Sunday afternoon from Coolray Field in Lawrenceville, GA. Despite the loss, the Knights earned a series win over the Stripers thanks to a doubleheader sweep on Saturday night. The Knights have won five of the team's last six games and finished the series with two wins in the three-game set.
Charlotte right fielder Oscar Colás launched a two-run home run in the top of the eighth inning to break up the Gwinnett shutout on Sunday. The home run was the sixth of the season for Colás, who finished the game 1-for-4 at the plate. The home run was one of Charlotte's three hits on the day. Second baseman Lenyn Sosa and catcher Edgar Quero had Charlotte's other hits.
LHP Jake Eder (0-1, 27.00) made his Triple-A debut and started the finale on Sunday for the Knights. Eder allowed eight runs (six earned) on six hits in two innings. The 25-year-old was saddled with the loss in his Charlotte debut. In relief of Eder, six Charlotte pitchers combined to hold the Stripers to just one run over the final six innings. RHP Deivi Garcia fanned the side in the seventh inning.
The Stripers pounded out 10 runs on nine hits in Sunday's finale en route to the team's first win of the series. Andrew Velazquez went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run to help pace the Gwinnett offense. Velazquez hit the home run in Gwinnett's six-run first inning.
The Knights will now have an off day on Monday before opening a six-game series from Nashville, TN on Tuesday night against the Nashville Sounds. First pitch on Tuesday is set for 7:35 p.m. from First Horizon Park and the "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call beginning at 7:30 p.m. on www.CharlotteKnights.com.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from July 21, 2024
- Louisville Falls 5-2 in Series Finale - Louisville Bats
- Sounds Split Doubleheader with Tides - Nashville Sounds
- Jacksonville Secures First Sweep Since 2019 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Bulls Drop 6th Straight; Fall to Jacksonville, 6-2 - Durham Bulls
- Williams Ties Career Franchise Home Run Record, Matthews Wins Triple-A Debut, Saints Sweep Mud Hens with 10-3 Win - St. Paul Saints
- Mud Hens Fall Short 10-3 to Saints in Series Finale - Toledo Mud Hens
- Tides Split Doubleheader Vs. Nashville - Norfolk Tides
- IronPigs Work Around Walks in Win against Worcester - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Cubs Take Rubber Game Versus Redbirds - Iowa Cubs
- Scorching Start Drives Stripers to 10-2 Blowout Win over Charlotte - Gwinnett Stripers
- Young Smacks Three Hits as Memphis Drops Series Finale to Iowa - Memphis Redbirds
- Knights Drop Sunday's Finale, 10-2 - Charlotte Knights
- WooSox Fall to IronPigs on Sunday Afternoon - Worcester Red Sox
- Bisons Shut out in Weekend Series Finale, Lose to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 4-0 - Buffalo Bisons
- RailRiders Blank Bisons - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- July 21 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Memphis Redbirds - Iowa Cubs
- SWB Game Notes - July 21 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 21 at Syracuse - Rochester Red Wings
- Syracuse Strikes Early to Take Down Rochester - Rochester Red Wings
- Jacksonville Sweeps Doubleheader Against Durham - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.