Syracuse Strikes Early to Take Down Rochester

July 21, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester surrendered eight runs in the first four innings Friday night, and ultimately fell to the Syracuse Mets for a third-straight night, 8-5. 3B Brady House clubbed his first Triple-A home run to left field, and LF Stone Garrett provided a pair of hits, an RBI, and a run to pace the offense. LHP Joe La Sorsa and RHP Orlando Ribalta each turned in scoreless outings in relief and combined to strike out five.

In the bottom of the first inning, Mets CF Luisangel Acuña started things early with a double off the base of the left field wall. With one out and a runner on second base, 2B Brett Baty lined a single to left field that scored Acuña for the first run of the game, making it 1-0 Syracuse after one.

The Mets kept their foot on the gas in the bottom of the second when 1B JT Schwartz clubbed his first Triple-A home run to right-center field that gave the Mets a 2-0 lead. After a pair of walks and another single by Acuña, the bases were loaded for Brett Baty, who singled through the right side to score two more runs to push the Syracuse lead to 4-0.

After a leadoff walk from RF Carlos Cortes to start the home half of the third, JT Schwartz came to the plate and jumped on a 2-0 sinker, crushing it off the base of the wall to bring Cortes in to score for the Mets fifth run of the game, making it 5-0. C Austin Allen then crushed a two-run home run, which was his first Syracuse Mets homer and fourth of the season, as the lead ballooned to 7-0 Syracuse after three.

Rochester got on the board in the top of the fourth, and RF Travis Blankenhorn led off the inning with a double down the left-field line. A single to left field from 1B Joey Meneses put runners on first and third for Brady House. The Georgia native unloaded on a 2-2 forkball for his first Triple-A home run, sending it 376 feet on top of the pavilion over the left field fence. C Drew Millas then doubled down the right field line on the very next pitch and came home to score on a single from Stone Garrett making it 7-4 Mets. CF Dylan Crews singled on a line drive up the middle bringing home Garrett making things 7-5 Mets, as Rochester continued to chip away.

Syracuse added another run in the bottom of the fourth, as a walk and double down the right field line from 3B Mike Brossseau brought home LF Luke Ritter to make the score 8-5 Syracuse.

That would be all the scoring for both teams, and the Red Wings went down quietly in the ninth to keep the score at 8-5 in favor of the Mets. Neither team scored in the final five innings, and Rochester has now dropped the first two of this short three-game set.

RHP Jackson Rutledge made his 17th start for the Red Wings on Saturday Night. The Missouri native pitched 3.1 innings and allowed eight earned runs on eight hits while walking four and striking out two. Next to take the mound was Joe La Sorsa. The southpaw pitched 2.2 scoreless innings allowing three hits while striking out two. Right-hander Orlando Ribalta was tasked with finishing the game for the Wings and delivered 2.0 hitless innings with three strikeouts to limit the damage.

Tuesday night's Diamond Pro Player of the Game goes to 3B Brady House. The first-round draft pick finished 1-for-4 with a three-run home run. This is House's first triple-a homer and 14th 2024, second-most among Nationals Minor Leaguers behind Travis Blankenhorn (19). The Georgia native is now batting .300 (6-for-20) with four extra-base hits and four RBI across his first five games with the Red Wings.

Rochester looks to salvage the series with a win in the finale on Sunday afternoon. RHP Thaddeus Ward is set to take the mound first for the Red Wings, squaring off against the Syracuse RHP Dom Hamel. The first pitch is set for 1:05 p.m.

