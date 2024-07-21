SWB Game Notes - July 21

July 21, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (7-12, 50-43) @ Buffalo Bisons (6-14, 43-51)

Game 94 | Road Game 50 | Sahlen Field | Sunday, July 21, 2024 | First Pitch 1:05 PM

LHP Tanner Tully (1-6, 7.31) vs RHP Chad Dallas (2-3, 6.43)

ELEVENTH HEAVEN - The RailRiders reached the eleventh inning for the first time this season. They are 3- extras, playing two consecutive contests with free baseball. After not plating a run in the tenth, the team notched five runs in the 11th. They have now outscored opponents 9-1 in extra frames.

ESCARRA ELECTRIC- J.C. Escarra made himself known in his RailRiders debut yesterday. He went 4-for-5 garnering hits in his first three at-bats. He also had the game winning RBI double in the eleventh inning. Escarra played first base last night, but will be catching today.

PITCHING PROWESS- The RailRiders pitching staff holds the best earned run average on the week with just a 0.44 in 20.1 innings of work. This is the second most baseball pitched by a team in the league, behind Buffalo's 21 frames. SWB has allowed just one earned run on just eight hits (also the least allowed). The bullpen combined for eleven total frames with just one earned run, including six hitless on Saturday. Only Victor González gave up a hit on Friday and Duane Underwood Jr. an uneared run.

WE CAN DO IT TOO- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre pitchers tied a season-high 16 strikeouts yesterday. This matched the K's they recorded on June 14 at Rochester. This came after RailRiders struck out 19 times in the contest, tying a franchise record for most K's in a single frame set back on May 19, 2023 at Syracuse, the team. The 19 punchouts by the Buffalo pitching staff set a new modern era club record.

SACRIFICE SUCCESS - SWB has recorded 31 sacrifice flies and 10 sacrifice bunts this season. Jeter Downs leads the way adding one apiece yesterday. He has totalled 7 sac flies and two sac bunts. Last summer, the team had 34 sacrifice flies and just four sacrifice bunts.

WHAT WILL WILL DO - Yankees #7 prospect worked five innings yesterday allowing just one earned run, three unearned. He lowered his ERA to 6.42 on the season. Warren has lowered his rate of home run balls, only allowing one in his last five starts. He has the most strikeouts (107) in the Yankees farm system in the fourth most innings (89.2).

CHASEN BACK TO NY- Reliever Chasen Shreve has yet to allow an earned run in six appearances with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He spent parts of four seasons from 2015-2017 and 2022 affiliated with New York. Shreve originally started the season with the Texas Rangers Triple-A team, but after not receiving the call up he took his opt out and was granted release. The Yankees signed him back on June 24. The 33-year-old has a 3.97 ERA in 367 Major League outings.

PANNONE PRESENT - The New York Yankees signed free agent Thomas Pannone to a minor league contract and assigned him to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The lefty starter was released by the Cubs after making 19 starts for Triple-A Iowa. Pannone joins his seventh organization while having pitched in the majors for two of them. With Toronto and Milwaukee, Pannone made 50 appearances for a 5.46 earned run average in the Bigs.

International League Stories from July 21, 2024

