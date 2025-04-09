Seventh Heaven: 'Pigs Stymie Mets Bats to Snag Seventh Consecutive Win, Equaling Best Start Since 2012
April 9, 2025 - International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (9-2) grabbed the lead in the very first inning and never relinquished control for their seventh straight win, 4-2, over the Syracuse Mets (3-7) on Wednesday night at Coca-Cola Park.
By winning nine of their first 11 games, it is just the second time in franchise history that the 'Pigs have gone 9-2 in their first 11 games. Iin 2012, the team started out 10-2, still the best start in franchise history.
The 'Pigs pounced right away on the Mets plating two in the first. Otto Kemp was hit by a pitch and Gabriel Rincones Jr. then doubled before Garrett Stubbs singled them both in to start the scoring.
In the third, Kemp walked, stole second and went to third on a wild pitch before scoring on a Buddy Kennedy RBI single to make it 3-0.
The Mets got their first run of the game in the fourth as a balk plated Luke Ritter from third base.
Cal Stevenson doubled in the 'Pigs half of the fourth with one out. One out later, Erick Brito collected his first triple-A hit and RBI, driving in Stevenson with a base hit to restore the 'Pigs three-run lead.
The Mets drew three walks to open the eighth and scored a run on a groundball double play, but left the tying run at the plate to end the inning.
Michael Mercado (S, 2) fired a scoreless ninth for the 'Pigs, striking out the final hitter to earn the save and seal the 4-2 win.
Alan Rangel (1-0) earned his first win of the season for the 'Pigs, allowing just an unearned run in five innings. Rangel gave up just two hits while walking three and striking out seven.
Blade Tidwell (0-2) took the loss for the Mets, allowing four runs in 4.2 innings on five hits and four walks, striking out six.
The 'Pigs and Mets continue their series on Thursday, April 10th, with first pitch slated for 6:45 p.m. Seth Johnson (1-0, 1.93) is slated to go for the 'Pigs against Justin Hagenman (0-0, 8.22) for the Mets.
