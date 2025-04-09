Tides Go To Extras For Second Straight Night In Loss
April 9, 2025 - International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (5-6) fell to the Gwinnett Stripers (4-6), 4-2, in 10 innings on Wednesday night at Harbor Park. It was the second straight night the Tides went to extras with Gwinnett, except this time it was the Tides falling short in their first loss of the series.
The Stripers scored first in the pitcher's duel. In the second inning, Cody Milligan knocked an RBI single to score what would be their lone run in regulation. Tides starter Thaddeus Ward went 4.0 innings and allowed that one run, two hits, and five walks while striking out three.
The bullpen for the Tides would stay strong, with Nick Richmond (2.0, 3 SO) and Nathan Webb (2.0 IP, 1 SO) holding down the fort. In the eighth inning, the Tides would get their lone run after loading the bases and getting a sac fly by Coby Mayo to tie the game at 1-1. That run would prove to force extra innings.
That's when Gwinnett turned it on, scoring three runs in the top of the 10th and would eventually win the game, 4-2. The lone run in the 10th by the Tides was an RBI single by Mayo, scoring the Game three of the series will be a quick turnaround tomorrow, with first pitch at 12:05 p.m. It will be a matchup between Tides probable RHP Kyle Gibson (0-0, -.--) while RHP Spencer Strider (0-0, 1.08) is scheduled to make his third rehab start of the season.
