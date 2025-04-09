SWB RailRiders Game Notes- April 9, 2025

April 9, 2025 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Rochester Red Wings (2-6) vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (5-4)

April 9, 2025 | Games 10 & 11 | Home Games 1 & 2 | PNC Field | First Pitch 4:05 P.M.

Game One: RH Chase Solesky (0-0, 3.00) vs. RH Erick Leal (0-1, 3.60)

Game Two: LH Andrew Alvarez (0-1, 2.70) vs. LH Brandon Leibrandt (1-0, 1.00)

LAST TIME OUT- Moosic, PA (April 8, 2025) - Tuesday's game between the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and the Rochester Red Wings was been postponed due to unplayable conditions. Frozen field conditions have increased concern for player safety and, ultimately, forced the decision to postpone the game.

The RailRiders and Red Wings will play a doubleheader on today. Gates at PNC Field will open at 3:30 with a magnetic schedule giveaway for the first 1,500 fans. First pitch in game one of the twinbill is scheduled for 4:05 P.M.

Erick Leal and Brandon Leibrandt start for the RailRiders and will square off with Chase Solesky and Andrew Alvarez.

PLAYING TWO- The RailRiders will play their first twinbill of the new season today. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre played 11 doubleheaders last season, going 8-14 on doubleheader days. The team did not sweep any twinbill, got swept twice and split eight. Since 1989, the team has played 592 doubleheader games, going 325-267. In 1992, the Red Barons played a franchise-record 19 doubleheaders.

2,500!- Game one of the doubleheader tonight marks the 2,500th regular season home game in franchise history. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has 1,416 home victories, 1,083 losses and sports a .567 winning percentage since 1989 at the grounds known as Lackawanna County Multi-Purpose Stadium and PNC Field.

HOME SWEET HOME?- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is 17-18 in home openers since 1989 but has won 11 of 17 since becoming a Yankees affiliate in 2007. SWB is 1-3 in home openers against Rochester all-time.

FIRST ARM UP- Erick Leal takes the ball in the home opener against Rochester. The right-hander started at Syracuse last Wednesday, taking the loss in a 5-1 defeat. Leal struck out seven and walked one over five innings; his first start in affiliated ball since September 1, 2019. The right-hander was initially signed by the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2011 as a Non-Drafted Free Agent. Prior to the 2013 season, he was traded to the Chicago Cubs. Leal missed time after Tommy John surgery in 2016 and ultimately split his most recent season stateside between Myrtle Beach and Tennessee. From 2021 to 2024, Leal pitched in the Mexican League, first for Rieleros de Aguascalientes and then Diablos Rojos del México. The 30-year-old closed 2024 strong, Leal's 2024 season was a return to form, posting an 8-1 record and 2.91 ERA with 95 strikeouts across 80+13 innings pitched. He pitched against New York in the two-day exhibition series in Mexico City, allowing a run on three hits over 2.1 innings on March 25, 2024.

NIGHTCAP- Brandon Leibrandt gets the start in game two, marking the onset of the third time though the SWB rotation. The lefty is coming off an outstanding game in Syracuse last week when he worked five innings of shutout ball with five strikeouts.

OF ADD- Cooper Hummel was signed to a Minor League Free Agent contract and assigned to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Monday. He was initially drafted by Milwaukee in 2018 and made his Major League debut in 2022 with Arizona. Over 648 Minor League games, Hummel holds a career .266 average with 66 home runs. In 82 MLB games, he has hit .159.

PRODUCTION COMPANY- Through nine games, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is the highest scoring team in the International League with 58 runs scored. Entering play Tuesday, the RailRiders have hit 12 home runs, good for third-most in the league, one behind Charlotte and Omaha.

ACTIVATED- Allan Winans was activated from the 7-Day Injured List on Sunday and worked 2.2 relief innings against Syracuse in the RailRiders comeback win with three strikeouts and one walk, utilizing 46 pitches in his first appearance of the year.

MOVING OUT- Grant Richardson was transferred to Somerset prior to Sunday's game at Syracuse. The outfielder hit .445 for the RailRiders with a home run and five batted in over five games this year.

BACK TO THE BIGS- New York activated Ian Hamilton off their Injured List today. Hamilton made three rehab appearances for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre while working back from a viral infection, allowing four runs on six hits over 2.1 innings with one strikeout and two walks.

B2B- Grant Richardson and Andrew Velazquez hit back-to-back home runs in the fifth inning on Saturday; the first time Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has accomplished the feat this season. The RailRiders went back-to-back three times in 2024, including at Syracuse on September 7 when Jon Berti and Caleb Durbin accomplished the task in a 19-0 win.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION- New York was blanked by Detroit 5-0 Tuesday. Carlos Carrasco allowed the first four runs on six hits over 4.1 innings. The Yankees and Tigers wrap their series this afternoon... Somerset surrendered four runs in the top of the ninth in a loss to Reading. Garrett Martin and Spencer Jones homered in the loss... Hudson Valley fell 7-3 at Brooklyn. Carlos Lagrange struck out seven over three innings but surrendered five runs on six hits in the defeat... Tampa topped Fort Myers 5-3, scoring all five runs in the top of the ninth for the win.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.