Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 9 at Scranton/WB

April 9, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (2-6) vs. Scranton/WB RailRiders (5-4)

Wednesday - G1: 4:05 p.m. ET - PNC Field - Moosic, PA

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

G1: RHP Chase Solesky (0-0, 3.00) vs. RHP Erick Leal (1-0, 1.50)

G2: LHP Andrew Alvarez (0-1, 2.70) vs. LHP Brandon Leibrandt (1-0, 1.00)

ICED OUT: The Rochester Red Wings and Scranton/WB RailRiders series opener was postponed due to inclement weather yesterday...this is the fifth time a game between the two teams has been called at PNC Field since the Red Wings became a Nationals affiliate in 2021...RHP CHASE SOLESKY will take the ball in game one of today's doubleheader, against RHP Erick Leal...LHP ANDREW ALVAREZ is slated to start game two against RailRiders southpaw Brandon Leibrandt.

FRESH SLATE: In a high-scoring contest that yielded 27 total hits, the Rochester Red Wings fell short against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs in the series finale Sunday afternoon, 12-8...after the Red Wings won their home opener, Lehigh Valley took the next five-straight to win the series 5-1...DH FRANCHY CORDERO connected on his first homer of the season, a two-run shot, and added another RBI single to bring his total to three...3B BRADY HOUSE extended his team-leading hitting streak to seven games, going 2-for-4 with a double, three RBI, and a walk...

The Red Wings have made at least two errors in five consecutive games for the first time since 6/25-29 in 2008.

HOUSE IS WHERE THE HEART IS: 3B BRADY HOUSE connected on a pair of hits in the series finale on Sunday, going 2-for-4 with a double, three RBI and two runs scored...over the course of the series, House hit .429 (9-for-21) with a home run, a triple, two doubles, and six RBI...the righty bat leads all Red Wings hitters through eight games with a .367 batting average (11-for-30), 11 total hits, a .600 slugging percentage and 1.024 OPS...

The Georgia native now carries a team-leading seven-game hitting streak dating back to 3/29 at BUF, tied for the third-longest streak in the International League.

GETTIN' FRANCHY WITH IT: DH FRANCHY CORDERO connected on his first home run as a Red Wing on Sunday, a 356-foot shot over the right field wall that came off the bat at 101.2 MPH...he later added a two-RBI single in the seventh, capping off a 2-for-5 day at the plate...across 24 games played at Innovative Field as both a Red Wing and opponent, Cordero is hitting .351 (33-for-94) with four home runs and 18 RBI.

KLEPTOMANIACS: SS NASIM NUÑEZ stole two bases on Sunday to bring his total up to five in 2025, and CF ROBERT HASSELL III added his third stolen base of the year to give Rochester three for the game...through eight games played, Rochester ranks fifth in the International League with 13 stolen bases...

Nuñez's five stolen bases are tied for the second-most in the International League.

The Red Wings stole at least one base across each of their first six games of the season (3/28-4/4) for the first time since at least 2004.

JUST DREW IT: C DREW MILLAS finished up the series with a multi-hit performance on Sunday, going 2-for-5 with a double in the contest...the switch-hitting catcher connected on four extra-base hits in the series, and now holds a share of the International League-lead among catchers in that category.

