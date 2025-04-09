Durham Splits Wednesday Twinbill in Buffalo

April 9, 2025 - International League (IL)

BUFFALO, NY - Kenny Piper clubbed a three-run homer in the opener of a chilly doubleheader, leading the Durham Bulls to a split with the Buffalo Bisons on Wednesday night at Sahlen Field.

After Tuesday's postponement, Wednesday's twinbill started at 4:35 PM in 37 degree conditions, ending at 9:25 PM at 34 degrees.

The Bulls (7-4) scored four times in the second on their way to a 7-1 win in the opener. After Jamie Westbrook started the scoring with a sacrifice fly to bring home Tanner Murray, Chandler Simpson later grounded a single over third base to bring home two more. Piper put the game away in the sixth with a three-run home run, his third of the season.

Connor Seabold (W, 1-0) notched his first win in the Tampa Bay organization by working five innings of one-run ball.

In the nightcap, Buffalo (2-6) broke a 0-0 tie in the fourth with a pair of runs against Bulls reliever Sean Hunley (L, 0-1). Trailing 2-0 in the seventh, Bob Seymour singled to center with two outs to score Dru Baker to cut the deficit to 2-1, but Murray fanned to end the game.

Key Moments: In the opener, Murray doubled to start the inning, followed by a walk to Carson Williams. Tristan Peters reached on a bunt single to ignite the inning. Westbrook hit a sac fly, with Piper reaching on an error by third baseman Damiano Palmegiani to score a second run. Simpson followed with his two-run single. Simpson was thrown out at second base.

Firsts: Seabold earned his first win in the Tampa Bay organization by working five innings in the opener. Seabold fanned six, permitted two hits and one walk. Seabold won 11 games last year with Samsung in the Korean Baseball Organization. Hunter Stovall singled in the fourth inning of game two, marking his first Triple-A hit with the Rays. Stovall played in Albuquerque each of the last two years.

Nightcap Opportunities: Durham stranded eight runners in the first five innings, including the bases loaded in the second and two in scoring position in the third. Simpson hit into a force out to end the second, with Tristan Peters bouncing to third to close the third inning.

On Deck: Weather permitting with snow in the forecast for Thursday, the Bulls take on Buffalo at 6:05 PM ET. Ian Seymour (1-0, 1.00) is slated to start for Durham.

