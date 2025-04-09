Daniel Stellar in Debut, Stripers Topple Tides in 10th

NORFOLK, Va. - Davis Daniel struck out six over 6.0 one-hit innings in a no-decision and the Gwinnett Stripers (4-6) scored three runs in the top of the 10th inning to slip past the Norfolk Tides (5-6) 4-2 on a frigid Wednesday night at Harbor Park. The win snapped an 0-4 road start for the Stripers this season.

Decisive Plays: In the second inning, Eddys Leonard reached on a fielder's choice and scored on a two-out single through the left side by Cody Milligan for a 1-0 Stripers' lead. Norfolk finally answered back in the eighth on a sacrifice fly by Coby Mayo scoring Jordyn Adams. The 1-1 tie held until the top of the 10th when Alex Verdugo scored on a wild pitch by Kade Strowd (L, 1-1). Charles Leblanc and Sandy Leon each added RBI singles for a 4-1 lead. In the bottom of the 10th, Jesse Chavez (S, 1) allowed an RBI single to Mayo but struck out the side to finish the game.

Key Contributors: Daniel issued just one hit and three walks over his 6.0 innings, becoming the first Gwinnett starter to post a quality start in 2025. Buck Farmer (W, 1-0) pitched a scoreless ninth to get the game to extras. Milligan (1-for-5, RBI), Leblanc (1-for-4, RBI), and Leon (1-for-4, RBI) drove in three of the Stripers' four runs.

Noteworthy: With the win, Gwinnett avoided an 0-5 road start for the first time in franchise history. It was the second straight extra-inning game for the Stripers, who improved to 2-1 this season in extras and 2-1 in games decided in the last at-bat. Luke Waddell doubled in the third to extend his on-base streak to 10 games.

Next Game (Thursday, April 10): Gwinnett at Norfolk, 12:05 p.m. at Harbor Park. Atlanta Braves RHP Spencer Strider (0-0, 1.08 ERA) starts on rehab for the Stripers opposite RHP Kyle Gibson (NR) for the Tides. Radio Broadcast: 11:50 a.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, April 15): Gwinnett vs. Lehigh Valley, 11:05 a.m. at Coolray Field. The Stripers will host area schools for the second Education Day of the season. Radio Broadcast: 10:50 a.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.

