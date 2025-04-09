Daniel Stellar in Debut, Stripers Topple Tides in 10th
April 9, 2025 - International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
NORFOLK, Va. - Davis Daniel struck out six over 6.0 one-hit innings in a no-decision and the Gwinnett Stripers (4-6) scored three runs in the top of the 10th inning to slip past the Norfolk Tides (5-6) 4-2 on a frigid Wednesday night at Harbor Park. The win snapped an 0-4 road start for the Stripers this season.
Decisive Plays: In the second inning, Eddys Leonard reached on a fielder's choice and scored on a two-out single through the left side by Cody Milligan for a 1-0 Stripers' lead. Norfolk finally answered back in the eighth on a sacrifice fly by Coby Mayo scoring Jordyn Adams. The 1-1 tie held until the top of the 10th when Alex Verdugo scored on a wild pitch by Kade Strowd (L, 1-1). Charles Leblanc and Sandy Leon each added RBI singles for a 4-1 lead. In the bottom of the 10th, Jesse Chavez (S, 1) allowed an RBI single to Mayo but struck out the side to finish the game.
Key Contributors: Daniel issued just one hit and three walks over his 6.0 innings, becoming the first Gwinnett starter to post a quality start in 2025. Buck Farmer (W, 1-0) pitched a scoreless ninth to get the game to extras. Milligan (1-for-5, RBI), Leblanc (1-for-4, RBI), and Leon (1-for-4, RBI) drove in three of the Stripers' four runs.
Noteworthy: With the win, Gwinnett avoided an 0-5 road start for the first time in franchise history. It was the second straight extra-inning game for the Stripers, who improved to 2-1 this season in extras and 2-1 in games decided in the last at-bat. Luke Waddell doubled in the third to extend his on-base streak to 10 games.
Next Game (Thursday, April 10): Gwinnett at Norfolk, 12:05 p.m. at Harbor Park. Atlanta Braves RHP Spencer Strider (0-0, 1.08 ERA) starts on rehab for the Stripers opposite RHP Kyle Gibson (NR) for the Tides. Radio Broadcast: 11:50 a.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.
Next Home Game (Tuesday, April 15): Gwinnett vs. Lehigh Valley, 11:05 a.m. at Coolray Field. The Stripers will host area schools for the second Education Day of the season. Radio Broadcast: 10:50 a.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 9, 2025
- Memphis Musters One Hit in Loss at Nashville - Memphis Redbirds
- Morris Continues Impressive Start to Season, Saints Homer Twice in 3-2 Victory over Storm Chasers - St. Paul Saints
- Worcester Wins Back-And-Forth Battle with Clippers - Columbus Clippers
- Durham Splits Wednesday Twinbill in Buffalo - Durham Bulls
- Daniel Stellar in Debut, Stripers Topple Tides in 10th - Gwinnett Stripers
- Tides Go To Extras For Second Straight Night In Loss - Norfolk Tides
- Seventh Heaven: 'Pigs Stymie Mets Bats to Snag Seventh Consecutive Win, Equaling Best Start Since 2012 - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Red Wings, RailRiders Split Wednesday Doubleheader - Rochester Red Wings
- Bisons Close out 2-1 Game Two Win to Split Wednesday Doubleheader - Buffalo Bisons
- SWB Splits Twinbill with Rochester - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Mets Rally Falls Short in 4-2 Loss to IronPigs on Wednesday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Brennan Has a Grand Time in Game-One Win - Columbus Clippers
- April 9 Game Postponed - Iowa Cubs
- April 9 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Toledo Mud Hens - Iowa Cubs
- Chicago White Sox Recall Knights Outfielder Greg Jones - Charlotte Knights
- Ji Hwan Bae and Malcom Nuñez Power the Indians to a 7-3 Victory - Indianapolis Indians
- Indiana vs. Ball State Returns to Victory Field on Wednesday, April 23 - Indianapolis Indians
- Quero Reaches Base Three Times in 2-1 Knights Loss - Charlotte Knights
- Bats Can't Get Offense Rolling, Lose 7-3 - Louisville Bats
- Jacksonville Defeats Charlotte Behind Junk's Career Day - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- April 9, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 9 at Scranton/WB - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Gwinnett Stripers Stories
- Daniel Stellar in Debut, Stripers Topple Tides in 10th
- Stripers' Ninth-Inning Flurry Isn't Enough in 8-7 Walk-Off Loss at Norfolk
- Stripers, Nashville Postponed Sunday at Coolray Field
- Nashville Bats Break Through In 10-2 Win Over Stripers
- Strider Dominant, Williams Provides Walk-Off Magic in Stripers' 2-1 Thriller