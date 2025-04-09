April 9 Game Postponed

April 9, 2025 - International League (IL)

TOLEDO, OH. - Today's game between the Iowa Cubs and the Toledo Mud Hens at Victory has been postponed due to weather conditions.

The two teams will make up the game with a split doubleheader on Saturday, April 12 as game one is slated to start at 3:05 p.m. CDT/4:05 p.m. EDT. Game two will begin after the conclusion of game one.

Cade Horton is slated to start for game one and the starter for game two will be TBD.

