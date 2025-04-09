April 9 Game Postponed
April 9, 2025 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
TOLEDO, OH. - Today's game between the Iowa Cubs and the Toledo Mud Hens at Victory has been postponed due to weather conditions.
The two teams will make up the game with a split doubleheader on Saturday, April 12 as game one is slated to start at 3:05 p.m. CDT/4:05 p.m. EDT. Game two will begin after the conclusion of game one.
Cade Horton is slated to start for game one and the starter for game two will be TBD.
Check out the Iowa Cubs Statistics
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 9, 2025
- Brennan Has a Grand Time in Game-One Win - Columbus Clippers
- April 9 Game Postponed - Iowa Cubs
- April 9 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Toledo Mud Hens - Iowa Cubs
- Chicago White Sox Recall Knights Outfielder Greg Jones - Charlotte Knights
- Ji Hwan Bae and Malcom Nuñez Power the Indians to a 7-3 Victory - Indianapolis Indians
- Indiana vs. Ball State Returns to Victory Field on Wednesday, April 23 - Indianapolis Indians
- Quero Reaches Base Three Times in 2-1 Knights Loss - Charlotte Knights
- Bats Can't Get Offense Rolling, Lose 7-3 - Louisville Bats
- Jacksonville Defeats Charlotte Behind Junk's Career Day - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- April 9, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 9 at Scranton/WB - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.