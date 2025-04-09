Morris Continues Impressive Start to Season, Saints Homer Twice in 3-2 Victory over Storm Chasers
April 9, 2025 - International League (IL)
St. Paul Saints News Release
ST. PAUL, MN - The St. Paul Saints pitching continues to dominate its opponents. Entering play on Wednesday night they were fourth in the league in ERA, at 2.73. Behind Andrew Morris' five shutout innings, the arms did the job again. Add two home runs from the bats and the Saints snapped their five-game losing streak with a 3-2 win over the Omaha Storm Chasers on Wednesday night at CHS Field in front of 2,909.
Morris was aided by his defense in the first inning. With John Rave at second and two outs Luke Maile singled to left. Rave tried to score, but Austin Martin threw a perfect strike to the plate nailing Rave to end the inning.
In the second and third, Morris danced around two runners on in each inning to put up zeroes.
The game was scoreless until the fourth inning when Mike Ford singled to center and with two outs Jair Camargo smashed a two-run homer to left, his first of the season, giving the Saints a 2-0 lead. It was the 34th homer of his Saints career tying him for fourth all-time in franchise history.
Morris finished his night by retiring eight of the final nine men he faced. He went 5.0 shutout innings allowing four hits while walking two and striking out three. He has not allowed a run in his first 10.0 innings this season.
In the sixth, the Storm Chasers knotted it up against reliever Cory Lewis. Nick Loftin led off with a walk. With one out Harold Castro doubled off the outstretched glove of center fielder Emmanuel Rodriguez that scored Loftin cutting the Saints lead to 2-1. With two outs Nick Gordon singled to right-center driving home Castro tying the game at two. Lewis settled down after that going 3.0 innings allowing two runs on two hits while walking one and striking out three.
The game didn't stay tied for long as Carson McCusker drilled a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth, his first of the season, giving the Saints a 3-2 lead.
Anthony Misiewicz closed out the game in the ninth. With one on and one out he got Gordon to hit into a game ending double play to pick up his first save of the season.
The same two teams meet in game three of a six-game series at CHS Field on Thursday night at 6:37 p.m. The Saints send RHP Marco Raya (0-0, 0.00) to the mound against Storm Chasers LHP Tyson Guerrero (1-1, 4.00). The game can be seen on the Saints Broadcast Network, cable access channels in and around the Twins Cities area, MLB.TV, MiLB.TV, and the Bally Live app, and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 9, 2025
- Memphis Musters One Hit in Loss at Nashville - Memphis Redbirds
- Morris Continues Impressive Start to Season, Saints Homer Twice in 3-2 Victory over Storm Chasers - St. Paul Saints
- Worcester Wins Back-And-Forth Battle with Clippers - Columbus Clippers
- Durham Splits Wednesday Twinbill in Buffalo - Durham Bulls
- Daniel Stellar in Debut, Stripers Topple Tides in 10th - Gwinnett Stripers
- Tides Go To Extras For Second Straight Night In Loss - Norfolk Tides
- Seventh Heaven: 'Pigs Stymie Mets Bats to Snag Seventh Consecutive Win, Equaling Best Start Since 2012 - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Red Wings, RailRiders Split Wednesday Doubleheader - Rochester Red Wings
- Bisons Close out 2-1 Game Two Win to Split Wednesday Doubleheader - Buffalo Bisons
- SWB Splits Twinbill with Rochester - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Mets Rally Falls Short in 4-2 Loss to IronPigs on Wednesday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Brennan Has a Grand Time in Game-One Win - Columbus Clippers
- April 9 Game Postponed - Iowa Cubs
- April 9 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Toledo Mud Hens - Iowa Cubs
- Chicago White Sox Recall Knights Outfielder Greg Jones - Charlotte Knights
- Ji Hwan Bae and Malcom Nuñez Power the Indians to a 7-3 Victory - Indianapolis Indians
- Indiana vs. Ball State Returns to Victory Field on Wednesday, April 23 - Indianapolis Indians
- Quero Reaches Base Three Times in 2-1 Knights Loss - Charlotte Knights
- Bats Can't Get Offense Rolling, Lose 7-3 - Louisville Bats
- Jacksonville Defeats Charlotte Behind Junk's Career Day - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- April 9, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 9 at Scranton/WB - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent St. Paul Saints Stories
- Morris Continues Impressive Start to Season, Saints Homer Twice in 3-2 Victory over Storm Chasers
- Matthews Ties Career High with Nine K's, But Saints Fall 3-0 to Storm Chasers
- Twins Sign Left-Handed Pitcher Richard Lovelady, Assign him to St. Paul
- Tell Me How to Get to CHS Field During April 8-13 Homestand
- Saints Walked-Off for Ninth Time in Columbus, Lose 3-2 in 10