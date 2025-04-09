Morris Continues Impressive Start to Season, Saints Homer Twice in 3-2 Victory over Storm Chasers

April 9, 2025 - International League (IL)

ST. PAUL, MN - The St. Paul Saints pitching continues to dominate its opponents. Entering play on Wednesday night they were fourth in the league in ERA, at 2.73. Behind Andrew Morris' five shutout innings, the arms did the job again. Add two home runs from the bats and the Saints snapped their five-game losing streak with a 3-2 win over the Omaha Storm Chasers on Wednesday night at CHS Field in front of 2,909.

Morris was aided by his defense in the first inning. With John Rave at second and two outs Luke Maile singled to left. Rave tried to score, but Austin Martin threw a perfect strike to the plate nailing Rave to end the inning.

In the second and third, Morris danced around two runners on in each inning to put up zeroes.

The game was scoreless until the fourth inning when Mike Ford singled to center and with two outs Jair Camargo smashed a two-run homer to left, his first of the season, giving the Saints a 2-0 lead. It was the 34th homer of his Saints career tying him for fourth all-time in franchise history.

Morris finished his night by retiring eight of the final nine men he faced. He went 5.0 shutout innings allowing four hits while walking two and striking out three. He has not allowed a run in his first 10.0 innings this season.

In the sixth, the Storm Chasers knotted it up against reliever Cory Lewis. Nick Loftin led off with a walk. With one out Harold Castro doubled off the outstretched glove of center fielder Emmanuel Rodriguez that scored Loftin cutting the Saints lead to 2-1. With two outs Nick Gordon singled to right-center driving home Castro tying the game at two. Lewis settled down after that going 3.0 innings allowing two runs on two hits while walking one and striking out three.

The game didn't stay tied for long as Carson McCusker drilled a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth, his first of the season, giving the Saints a 3-2 lead.

Anthony Misiewicz closed out the game in the ninth. With one on and one out he got Gordon to hit into a game ending double play to pick up his first save of the season.

The same two teams meet in game three of a six-game series at CHS Field on Thursday night at 6:37 p.m. The Saints send RHP Marco Raya (0-0, 0.00) to the mound against Storm Chasers LHP Tyson Guerrero (1-1, 4.00). The game can be seen on the Saints Broadcast Network, cable access channels in and around the Twins Cities area, MLB.TV, MiLB.TV, and the Bally Live app, and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

