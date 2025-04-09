Indiana vs. Ball State Returns to Victory Field on Wednesday, April 23

INDIANAPOLIS - Victory Field will once again play host to a college baseball game between Indiana University (away) and Ball State University (home). Tickets are on sale today for the third Hoosiers-Cardinals matchup at the Vic in the past nine years, set for Wednesday, April 23, at 6 PM. Gates open at 5 PM.

Assigned seating is available now, with prices ranging from $14 for Infield Box tickets to $8 for Lawn. Premium tickets are also available in the Yuengling Landing for $30, Elements Financial Club for $80, and picnic areas and suites at regular rental prices. Active-duty military and veterans receive $2 off per ticket, and children 2 and under get in free.

The 19-14 Hoosiers are currently working a four-game winning streak after defeating the Cardinals (23-11) on Tuesday, April 8 in Bloomington, 7-5. Ball State took an early 2-0 lead in the first inning before a five-run fifth flipped the score in Indiana's favor.

"Hosting college games at our downtown Indianapolis ballpark is a great opportunity to promote high-level baseball across the state," said Matt Guay, Indianapolis Indians vice president and general manager. "We're excited to welcome the Hoosiers and Cardinals back to Victory Field next week for another thrilling matchup."

Since 2015, the Hoosiers are 5-1 in six games played at Victory Field, including 4-3 and 9-3 wins over Ball State in 2017 and '19. Last year's scheduled matchup was canceled due to inclement weather.

