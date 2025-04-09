Jacksonville Defeats Charlotte Behind Junk's Career Day

April 9, 2025 - International League (IL)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Janson Junk (W, 2-1) had a career day with 10 strikeouts, propelling the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp to a 2-1 win against the Charlotte Knights, Wednesday from VyStar Ballpark.

Jacksonville (8-3) opened the scoring in the fourth. Agustin Ramírez (1) cracked a solo home run off Charlotte (6-5) starter Chris Rodriguez (L, 0-1) giving Jacksonville an early lead. Following the home run, Deyvison De Los Santos singled, stole second base, and advanced to third on a groundout. With a runner at third, Brian Navarreto ripped an RBI single, extending the Jumbo Shrimp lead to 2-0.

The Knights battled back in the eighth. Tim Elko laced a leadoff double, advancing to third on a groundout. With a runner at third, Tristan Gray smacked a sacrifice fly, plating the first run of the series for the Knights.

Junk twirled six scoreless innings with ten strikeouts against Charlotte. He allowed just one baserunner, securing his second win of the season.

Jacksonville and Charlotte continue the series Thursday at 12:05 p.m. from VyStar Ballpark. RHP Robinson Piña

(1-1, 5.87 ERA) will toe the rubber for the Jumbo Shrimp and RHP Nick Nastrini (0-0, 8.10 ERA) will counter for the Knights. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690, and ESPN690.com.

