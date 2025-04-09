Quero Reaches Base Three Times in 2-1 Knights Loss

April 9, 2025 - International League (IL)

JACKSONVILLE, FL- After a torrid offensive performance on Sunday afternoon, the Charlotte Knights have had a couple of quiet days at the plate to start this week. Tuesday the Knights were blanked by the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp and this afternoon Charlotte's offense was held to one run on three hits. The Jumbo Shrimp ended up handing the Knights a 2-1 defeat.

Jacksonville plated both of their runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. The first came on a solo Home Run and the second on an RBI single. Charlotte's stating pitcher, Chris Rodriguez, struck out five batters in 3.1 innings. Rodriguez boasts a sparkling 2.89 ERA across his first three starts. The Knights bullpen trio of Jared Shuster, Dan Altavilla, and Eric Adler combined to pitch 4.2 scoreless innings.

The matinee pitcher's duel made it difficult for the Knights hitters throughout the contest. Edgar Quero was a consistent threat to the Jumbo Shrimp pitching staff; the DH finished 2-for-3 with a walk. The rest of the Knights offense went a combined 1-for-24 with 11 strikeouts.

That one hit was an eighth inning leadoff double by Tim Elko. A groundout moved Elko to third and Tristan Gray put the Knights on the scoreboard with a Sacrifice Fly to left field.

In the ninth, the Knights put runners at first and second with one out. Quero laced a single into right field; however, the potential tying run was thrown out at home plate. The next batter was retired to end the game.

Quero has reached base safely in all 10 games he has appeared in this season while Elko has reached in eight of nine. The Knights will attempt to bounce back on Thursday night in Jacksonville with Game Three of the series set to begin at 7:05pm ET.

