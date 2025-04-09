Memphis Musters One Hit in Loss at Nashville
April 9, 2025 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds dropped game two of a six-game series at the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers) by a final score of 3-0 on Wednesday night at First Horizon Park in Nashville.
For the second consecutive night, Nashville pitching shut out the Memphis offense. Wednesday marked the first time the Redbirds have been shut out in consecutive games since May 30 and June 2, 2021. The lone Memphis hit came on a second baseman Cesar Prieto triple to lead off the eighth inning.
Starting pitcher Sem Robberse (0-1) allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits, walked four and struck out four. Michael Gomez added 2.0 perfect innings out of the bullpen, followed by 2.0 scoreless innings from Matt Svanson.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, April 15 to begin a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A, Toronto Blue Jays) with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
