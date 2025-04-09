SWB Splits Twinbill with Rochester

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders split a doubleheader with the Rochester Red Wings on Wednesday night at PNC Field, falling 7-4 in game one and walking off the nightcap 4-3.

In game one, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre opened the offense in the bottom of the first off Rochester starter Chase Solesky. With two outs, T.J. Rumfield walked and Dominic Smith singled Rumfield to third. Alex Jackson drilled a 3-0 four-seam fastball 103 mph off the bat for his first home run of the season, putting SWB up 3-0.

The Red Wings tied the game in the next frame off RailRiders starter Erick Leal. After loading the bases, a Drew Millas fly ball was lost in the sun, clearing the bases for Rochester and tying the game at three.

Rochester broke the tie with four runs on two hits, a walk, and two errors in the top of the fourth for a 7-3 lead.

In the sixth, RailRiders left-hander Tyler Matzek worked himself out of trouble in his Scranton/Wilkes-Barre debut, striking out Nationals #3 Prospect Brady House with runners in scoring position to finish the frame clean.

The RailRiders loaded the bases in the bottom of the sixth, but Rochester's Cole Henry struck out Braden Shewmake and Andrew Velazquez to end the threat.

Yankees #21 Prospect Jorbit Vivas scored Duke Ellis on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh. The RailRiders put the tying run aboard but fell short of pushing any more runs across.

Leal (L, 0-2) surrendered seven runs off seven hits in four innings of work. Konnor Pilkington (W, 1-2) pitched 1.2 innings, striking out three in the victory.

In game two, SWB took an early lead in the bottom of the second off Rochester starter Andrew Alvarez. Ronaldo Hernández drove home T.J. Rumfield with a single to center and Shewmake reached on a force out that scored Cooper Hummel to give SWB a 2-0 edge.

The Red Wings answered in the third, tying the game when Andrew Pinckney hit a two-run home run off RailRider left-hander starter Brandon Leibrandt.

After two scoreless innings, Rochester broke the tie in the top of the sixth. Juan Yepez hit into a force-out, scoring Darren Baker to give the Red Wings a one-run lead.

The RailRiders squeezed home the tying run in the home half of the frame. Shewmake laid down a sacrifice bunt against reliever Joan Adon, scoring Hummel from third. Hernández was thrown out at home trying to take the lead off a Munguia single, ending the frame.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre split up the doubleheader with a walk-off RBI single. After loading the bases, Smith roped a base hit to right field to score Jorbit Vivas and win the game 4-3.

Leibrandt pitched five innings, allowing two runs on one hit and striking out six in the no-decision. Yerry De Los Santos (W, 1-0) earned the win and Joan Adon (L, 0-1) took the loss for Rochester.

The RailRiders continue this series with Rochester on Thursday. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre will send Jake Woodford to face Rochester's Andry Lara. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 P.M. Tickets are available at www.swbrailriders.com.

