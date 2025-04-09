Chicago White Sox Recall Knights Outfielder Greg Jones
April 9, 2025 - International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC- The Chicago White Sox have announced that Charlotte Knights outfielder Greg Jones Jr. will join the Major League Club ahead of Chicago's game tonight in Cleveland.
Jones, 27, played in nine games with the Knights this season and went 4-for-31 (.129) with one double, one Home Run, five RBI and four stolen bases. Greg was claimed by the White Sox off waivers from Colorado on March 26.
Jones, 6-foot, 175 pounds, made his major-league debut with the Rockies last season, hitting .200 (1-for-5) with one home run and one RBI over six games. The switch-hitting Jones will wear jersey No. 30 with the White Sox.
In a corresponding move, the White Sox placed Andrew Benintendi on the 10-day injured list.
