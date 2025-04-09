Brennan Has a Grand Time in Game-One Win

April 9, 2025 - International League (IL)

With Tuesday's series opener postponed due to extreme cold in Worcester, the Clippers and Woo Sox faced off in a doubleheader at Polar Park on Wednesday afternoon.

Will Wilson got the scoring started in the top of the second, blasting a 428 foot solo home run over the center field wall, giving Columbus an early 1-0 lead.

Worcester would answer with a pair of their own home runs. Nathan Hickey hit a two-run shot off of Kolby Allard in the bottom of the third. Vaughn Grissom would add his own two-run homer in the fourth. Woo Sox tacked on another run on an RBI single by Nathan Hickey, extending their lead to 5-1.

Clippers threatened in the top of the fifth. With one away, Petey Halpin walked and Will Wilson was hit by a pitch. Kody Huff walked to load the bases, and the ClipShow cut into the Worcester lead after Milan Tolentino was also hit by a pitch, scoring Halpin, making it 5-2. A strikeout and groundout kept Columbus from making any more damage to the scoreboard.

The visitors wouldn't go away quietly, putting two on with two out in the seventh, but were unable to into the Woo Sox lead.

That changed in the top of the seventh. After the first two batters were retired, Christian Cairo kept things alive with a single to center. Kyle Datres then walked and Justin Boyd was hit by a pitch to once again load the bases. Boyd was the fourth Clipper to be hit by a pitch in game-one. Will Brennan made them pay for that HBP, down to his final strike, he connected on a grand slam over the centerfield wall. His first home run of the young season put Columbus ahead, 6-5.

Tanner Burns (W, 2-0), who worked a scoreless sixth, came back out in the seventh for Andy Tracy and slammed the door. He struck out Nathan Hickey and Phillip Sikes, then got Roman Anthony to ground out to pull off the improbable comeback victory.

Columbus moves to 5-2 on the year, Worcester drops to 3-6. Will Dion scheduled to take the hill in game-two. Listen live on AM920 WMNI.

