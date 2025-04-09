Sounds Blank Redbirds for Second Straight Night in 3-0 Win

April 9, 2025 - International League (IL)

NASHVILLE - Nashville pitchers continued their dominant display of late, earning their second consecutive shutout win as they took down the Redbirds 3-0 on Wednesday night. Logan Henderson started it with five hitless innings and the bullpen took care of the rest. Nashville pitchers have now gone 24.1 IP since allowing their last run, while the bullpen made it 38.0 IP over the last seven-plus games.

Ernesto Martinez Jr. picked up right where he left off on Tuesday. With a pair of Sounds ahead of him reaching in the first, Martinez Jr. delivered a RBI single to give Logan Henderson an early lead to work with. The right-hander added his third strikeout of the game to make it six-up-six-down through his first two frames. Nashville put up a crooked number in the bottom of the third, plating two runs on three hits including the second RBI of the game for Martinez Jr. who made it back-to-back multi-hit and RBI games to begin the series.

Henderson issued two walks in the third and responded by striking out the side in order in the fourth on 11 pitches. His night came to an end after the fifth when he worked another 1-2-3 inning with a pair of strikeouts, his seventh and eighth of the night.

He turned the ball over to fellow right-hander Deivi Garica. He faced the minimum through his first two innings as he followed a leadoff walk in the seventh with his first strikeout. Anthony Seigler hosed Jose Barrero trying to steal second as Garcia induced a fly out to end the inning. Cesar Prieto broke up the combined no-hit bid with a leadoff triple to start the eighth inning. Garcia proceeded to retire each of the next three to leave Prieto stranded on third and the Redbirds off the scoreboard.

Brewers' no. 19-rated prospect Craig Yoho pitched the ninth for Nashville. Following a leadoff walk, he pitched a ground ball to erase the lead runner on the fielder's choice. The second out of the inning came via his first strikeout and ended the night by getting Michael Helman to pop out in foul territory.

Winners of three straight, the Sounds will look to make it four in a row as the series continues on Thursday night. RHP Jacob Misiorowski (1-0, 0.00 ERA) will take the ball against RHP Michael McGreevy (1-1, 4.00 ERA) and the Redbirds. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m.

POSTGAME NOTES:

GO LO: RHP Logan Henderson was once again dominant on the mound for Nashville. The Brewers' no. 13-ranked prospect worked five no-hit innings with eight strikeouts and two walks issued. He's had eight strikeouts in each of his first three starts to begin his 2025 campaign, matching his career-best for consecutive games with 8+ strikeouts. He last did it when pitching for Low-A Carolina from July 29-August 12, 2023. He's gone 5.0+ IP scoreless in back-to-back starts for the first time in his career. After allowing five earned on six hits in 4.0 IP during his season debut, he has now allowed only three hits over his last 10.0 IP. After his start on Wednesday, Henderson's 24 strikeouts are the most in Triple-A.

ANOTHER ONE: Nashville pitched their way to back-to-back shutouts for the first time since August 10-11, 2024, vs. Indianapolis and the 13th time overall since 2005. The Sounds had three straight shutout wins from April 16-19, 2022, with two wins at Gwinnett and one against Charlotte. Nashville's last run surrendered came in the bottom of the third inning in their 10-2 win over the Stripers on Saturday night, giving them 24.1 IP between runs allowed. Deivi Garcia and Craig Yoho combined to pitch four scoreless innings for Nashville on Wednesday night, giving the Sounds bullpen 38.0 IP between earned runs allowed dating back to the top of the seventh inning on March 30th against Jacksonville. The Sounds team ERA is now sub-2 at 1.99 after Wednesday's shutout while the bullpen sits at 1.12 through the first 10 games of the season.

STEALING OLIVA BASES: Jared Oliva went 2-for-2 in stolen bases on the night, making him a perfect 6-for-6 on the year, the second-most swiped bags in the International League after action on Wednesday. He stole 37 bases in 2024 with Double-A Arkansas to finish third in the Texas League and post his single-season career-high. For his career, he has 177 stolen bases in 646 career games.

MULTI-HIT CITY: Ernesto Martinez Jr. made it back-to-back games with a multi-hit performance after finishing the game 2-for-3 with a RBI, walk, and run scored. After starting the series against Memphis 4-for-7, Martinez Jr. is up to eight hits on the year, tied for the third-most on the team along with Jorge Alfaro. Jared Oliva is pacing the club with 11 hits through the first 10 games.

THROUGH THE QUAD: Anthony Seigler extended his current on-base streak to a team-best seven games including six straight games with a walk after finishing Wednesday's game 2-for-3 with a RBI to go along with his walk. It was his second multi-hit game of the year. His six-straight games with a walk match the longest streak by a Nashville player over the last two seasons. Nashville had six different players draw a free pass in 2024. His career-long for consecutive games with a walk happened May 11-26, 2023, when he went nine straight games. Caleb Durin saw his six-game hitting streak come to an end after finishing the night 0-for-4. Jared Oliva is now the owner of the longest active hitting streak on the club with a hit in four straight games after with his 1-for-4 night at the plate Wednesday.

