Worcester Wins Back-And-Forth Battle with Clippers

April 9, 2025 - International League (IL)

Columbus Clippers News Release







After taking game-one of the twin bill, the Columbus Clippers went for the sweep of the Worcester Red Sox on Wednesday night at Polar Park.

Will Wilson homered in his first at bat in game-one of the doubleheader, he stayed in the yard in plate appearance number one of game-two, but did just as much damage. The former first round pick doubled home game-one hero Will Brennan to give Columbus an early 1-0 lead.

Worcester answered back and then took the lead, scoring a run on a Nick Sogard single in the third and another in the fourth on a wild pitch by Will Dion.

Wilson would not let that stand. Back-to-back-to-back singles from Brennan, Juan Brito, and Petey Halpin to start the top of the fifth loaded the bases. Wilson then came to the plate and laced a two-run single to left, scoring Brennan and Brito, putting Columbus back on top, 3-2.

In Wills we trust pic.twitter.com/FCxqv99Sqs - Columbus Clippers (@CLBClippers) April 10, 2025

An inning to forget saw the Woo Sox regain the lead. In the bottom of the sixth the Clippers walked four batters, threw three wild pitches, committed a throwing error, only gave up one hit, but surrendered two runs. Putting Columbus behind, 4-3, heading to the seventh.

The late inning dramatics continued for the Clippers, who had won five of their first seven games in their final at bat coming into game-two of the doubleheader. Will Wilson's third hit of the game was just short of a game tying solo homer, banging a double high off the right field wall. He was driven home on Kody Huff's RBI double, which did tie the game at 4-4.

Worcester went to work in the bottom half of the seventh. After a strikeout, the Woo Sox put together a single, a double, and an intentional walk to load the bases. Parker Mushinski struck out Seby Zavala, but an infield single by Tyler McDonough would score Vaughn Grissom, to secure the walk-off 5-4 victory.

The loss drops Columbus to 7-3, they however stay atop the International League West Division standings, Worcester improves to 4-6. The series continues on Thursday at Polar Park, first pitch scheduled for 6:05pm. Clippers return home to Huntington Park on Tuesday, April 15th, to host the Louisville Bats on a world famous Tansky Tuesday Dime-A-Dog Night! Tickets are available by visiting ClippersBaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.