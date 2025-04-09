Bats Can't Get Offense Rolling, Lose 7-3

The Louisville Bats were silenced for most Wednesday afternoon's matchup and lost 7-3 in game two of the six-game series with the Indianapolis Indians at Louisville Slugger Field.

Randy Wynne (L, 0-1) was the starting pitcher for Louisville, getting his third start of the season. He came into the game with a 1.35 ERA. Braxton Ashcraft (W, 1-2) was the starter for Indianapolis.

The Bats started red hot, with Tyler Callihan going yard on the first pitch and giving the Bats the early 1-0 lead. The Indians responded with a big fly of their own in the third inning and tied the game at one.

In the bottom of the fourth, Rece Hinds was ejected from the game for arguing balls and strikes with the home plate umpire. It is the first time a Bats player has been ejected since August 9, 2023. The score remained tied after the frame.

Malcolm Nunez broke the tie with a solo shot and gave the Indians a 2-1 lead. Wynne stopped the bleeding there and kept the deficit at one run.

Wynne was relieved in the sixth inning by Bryan Shaw. Wynne ended the day with five innings pitched and allowed four hits, two runs, and three strikeouts. Shaw picked up a quick strikeout but gave a walk and a single that ended his day. Reiver Sanmartin came in to replace Shaw. A throwing error by Sanmartin, followed by a sacrifice fly, put two more runs on the board for Indianapolis, making it 4-1.

Ashcraft came out in the sixth, finished with five innings pitched, allowed three hits, one run, and struck out six to earn the win.

After the Callihan home run in the first, the Bats struggled offensively with only three hits after six frames. Reds pitcher Alexis Diaz came in to pitch in the seventh inning on a rehab assignment. He gave up two hits with a walk, and the Indians stretched another run across to make the score 5-1. Evan Kravetz came in to pitch the top of the eighth inning. He did not allow any more runs.

Going back to the second inning, the Bats had 18 straight batters record an out without a hit. Levi Jordan broke that streak with a single in the eighth. Will Banfield drew a one-out walk, and Callihan notched an RBI double that scored Jordan and chipped away at the Indians lead. That was the only run the Bats could score, so Indianapolis led 5-2 heading into the final frame.

Zach Maxwell came in to pitch the ninth. He gave up back-to-back two-out doubles combined with an RBI single that put two more on the board for the Indians, making the score 7-2.

In the bottom of the inning, Edwin Rios hit a solo shot, but it was too little too late, and the Bats fell 7-3. Callihan finished the afternoon going 2-4 with two RBI and a home run, and Rios went 2-4 with a home run.

The Bats (6-5) will take on the Indians (3-5) in game three of the six-game set on Thursday at 6:35 p.m. ET. Nick Curran and Jim Kelch will be on the call for WKRD Sports Talk 790 AM.

